Morning commute slower due to snow; crash sends 5 to hospital

BLOOMINGTON — The Monday morning commute to work may be slower than normal because of a Sunday evening snowfall and the afternoon commute may be slower because of another system moving through the area.
“Road conditions in McLean County are mostly covered with ice and snow,” reported the McLean County Emergency Management Agency early Monday. “Just north of us, they are covered. Consider postponing your morning commute.”
First responders reported roads getting slick because of a fresh coat of snow late Sunday afternoon. DeWitt County officials reported a two-vehicle crash reported at about 6 p.m. near Farmer City on Interstate 74. Three ambulances transported five total patients from the scene, but all were reported to be in stable condition late Sunday.
For road condition updates, check www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
Scaattered snow showers will continue through much of Monday, before tapering off overnight, say meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. An additional one inch of snow will be most common, but a couple of locations could receive a localized two to three inches of new snow on Monday.
Very cold weather will linger through this week, with daily chances for light accumulating snow possible Wednesday through Friday.
Monday’s high is expected to be 14 degrees, with wind chill values between -8 and 2 degrees. Tuesday’s high is expected to be 16 degrees and it may reach 19 degrees on Wednesday, but with a 40% chance of snow in the afternoon, according to the NWS.
This story will be updated.
