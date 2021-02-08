Morning commute slower due to snow; crash sends 5 to hospital

BLOOMINGTON — The Monday morning commute to work may be slower than normal because of a Sunday evening snowfall and the afternoon commute may be slower because of another system moving through the area.

“Road conditions in McLean County are mostly covered with ice and snow,” reported the McLean County Emergency Management Agency early Monday. “Just north of us, they are covered. Consider postponing your morning commute.”

First responders reported roads getting slick because of a fresh coat of snow late Sunday afternoon. DeWitt County officials reported a two-vehicle crash reported at about 6 p.m. near Farmer City on Interstate 74. Three ambulances transported five total patients from the scene, but all were reported to be in stable condition late Sunday.

For road condition updates, check www.gettingaroundillinois.com.