Morton man identified in fatal crash outside Bloomington-Normal

CARLOCK — A Morton man was identified Wednesday as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock.
Richard E. Gaunt, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene after a pickup truck went off the roadway and struck him and his semi-truck Tuesday afternoon.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died of multiple blunt injuries sustained in the crash.
About 3:20 p.m. Gaunt was securing the load on his vehicle on the right shoulder on eastbound I-74 at milepost 125 near the Carlock exit when the driver of a pickup truck exited right off the roadway “for unknown reasons,” according to an Illinois State Police statement.
The McLean County Coroner’s Office was notified of his death and called to the scene about 3:35 p.m. Gaunt was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver of the pickup was cited for failure to reduce speed when approaching a disabled vehicle, failure to change lanes when approaching a disabled vehicle and driving without valid insurance.
The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Illinois State Police.
