Morton man identified in fatal crash outside Bloomington-Normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARLOCK — A Morton man was identified Wednesday as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 74 near Carlock.

Richard E. Gaunt, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene after a pickup truck went off the roadway and struck him and his semi-truck Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died of multiple blunt injuries sustained in the crash.

About 3:20 p.m. Gaunt was securing the load on his vehicle on the right shoulder on eastbound I-74 at milepost 125 near the Carlock exit when the driver of a pickup truck exited right off the roadway “for unknown reasons,” according to an Illinois State Police statement.