Mother, 2 children die in Lexington fire

LEXINGTON — An early Saturday morning fire in Lexington has left a mother and two children dead.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at Westwind Estates, according to the McLean County Sheriff’s Department. A woman and one child were pronounced dead at the scene. An infant died later at OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Fire departments from Lexington, Chenoa, Towanda, Hudson and Normal responded to the scene at 25083 N. Main St., west of Lexington.

A Pantagraph photographer reported the large, white mobile home was located at the intersection of North Main Street and East Red Street, about three miles west of Lexington. The fire melted the front half of the mobile home. A home to the north also appeared to have sustained damage to the siding and roofing. A nearby vehicle was also damaged by fire.

Police tape is surrounding the property.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office, state Fire Marshal’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Department and MABAS 41 fire investigation team are investigating the cause of the fire.

David Proeber contributed to this story.