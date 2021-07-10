 Skip to main content
Multi-Agency Resource Center to offer flood support in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — With reports revealing that many people and businesses need assistance following last month's storm damage, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency is working with the state to open a Multi-Agency Resource Center, or MARC, to bring together representatives from local and state agencies as well as essential support organizations.

“We will be working with local and state agencies to bring assistance to the people and businesses affected by the severe weather from June 25 – June 27,” Acting Director of the McLean County EMA Cathy Beck stated. “Typically, MARCs have resources such as the Illinois Department of Human Services, Illinois Department of Insurance, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, local social service agencies, and agencies that specifically assist seniors, veterans, and those with functional needs.”

The MARC will be in operation Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location is still being confirmed.

Agencies that would like to participate, or businesses that would like to provide giveaways, may contact McLean County EMA at 309-888-5020 or ema@mcleancountyil.gov.

