Multicultural leader participants plan project presentation

BLOOMINGTON — Members of the Multicultural Leadership Program will share a look at local nonprofits during a presentation from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Hansen Student Center, 300 E. Beecher St., Bloomington.

The program is the final project for the participants, who are finishing a nine-month leadership development program.

The participants are assigned to projects at local nonprofits, which this year include Autism McLean, BCAI Breaking Chains Advancing Increase School of Arts, Dreams Are Possible, Heartland Community College and the West Market Street Council.

Projects include autism-friendly communities, a new business plan, marketing and website development, tracking employee engagement and a new grocery store in a food desert.

Recruitment for the 2021 program will follow the presentations. Visit bn-mclp.org or contact Julie Emig at JEmig@bn-mclp.org or 309-556-3651.

