Multicultural leader participants plan project presentation

Multicultural Leadership Program member Crystal Bricker, left, and Bloomington Public Library marketing manager Rhonda Massie share a laugh with Althenia Betts on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 along Partner Place in Bloomington. Volunteers went door-to-door in Bloomington's west side neighborhoods to receive feedback about the library and how it can be improved.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Members of the Multicultural Leadership Program will share a look at local nonprofits during a presentation from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Hansen Student Center, 300 E. Beecher St., Bloomington.

The program is the final project for the participants, who are finishing a nine-month leadership development program.

The participants are assigned to projects at local nonprofits, which this year include Autism McLean, BCAI Breaking Chains Advancing Increase School of Arts, Dreams Are Possible, Heartland Community College and the West Market Street Council.

Projects include autism-friendly communities, a new business plan, marketing and website development, tracking employee engagement and a new grocery store in a food desert.

Recruitment for the 2021 program will follow the presentations. Visit bn-mclp.org or contact Julie Emig at JEmig@bn-mclp.org or 309-556-3651.

