Museum collection is a window to East Bay’s early years

He lived a life not cloistered among his congregants, but rather one dedicated to making his adopted hometown a better place to live. As such, he played an instrumental role getting the Western Avenue Community Center up and running in 1926, and then served as its full-time director from 1931 to 1956.

His first wife, Flora J. Giles, died in 1927, and 18 years later he married Thelma Van Ness, the head librarian at Withers, Bloomington’s long-gone public library. A graduate of Illinois Wesleyan and the University of Illinois Library School, Breen led Withers from 1941 until retirement in 1972.

The history museum’s archives include the Frank Breen Collection, consisting mostly of personal and business papers. In addition to East Bay materials, this collection also contains correspondence involving Breen’s relief work during the Great Depression, and his efforts to promote new housing for World War II veterans.

One of the more informative East Bay items held by the museum is “A Walk with Mr. Breen,” a 12-page booklet published in 1963, in which Pantagraph reporter Tom Gumbrell strolls the campgrounds with the still-spry good reverend, who by then was in his late 70s.