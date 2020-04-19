Myranda Wiggins: Bloomington high school student misses her friends

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

About this story: The Pantagraph is following several area residents as they face changed lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

BLOOMINGTON — When the curtain fell on "Cinderella," it also fell on Myranda Wiggins' spring semester as she knew it.

The Bloomington High School junior, 17, played the wicked stepmother in the BHS production, which opened the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced schools would close the following week. Principal Tim Moore and Superintendent Barry Reilly let the production continue with limited seating and tickets sold online.

"Literally, after that, we never went back to school," Myranda says.

She and her sister, Myrissa, 14, stay in touch with family and friends via email, text and the occasional Zoom meeting. The sisters, always close, have grown closer to each other and to their parents, Donald and Stacey.

"We talk about school, me and my sister. We had sister time last night. We watched movies, play games. This quarantine has brought us closer, and we're sharing things (about each other) we might not have known about," she says. Her parents encourage them to "do" things, like cleaning, journaling, more family movie nights and game nights, and alone time.