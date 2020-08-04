Mysterious seeds from China appear in some Central Illinois mailboxes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Joe Gawthorp doesn’t like to purchase anything made outside of the U.S. and so when he received a packet of seeds from China in his rural Bloomington mailbox, he never intended to keep them.

“But I was wondering what kind of mailing list I was on,” he said. “It brought back memories of back in the day when you would get records or cassettes in the mail from some record club someone signed you up for. It just seemed off.”

Gawthorp threw the seeds away, not thinking too much about it, until he started seeing social media posts from other Illinois residents who had received the same type of mail.

“I still don’t know why I received them,” he said. “I talked to friends and neighbors and none of them received any.”

Turns out, Gawthorp is in plenty of company: People across the country have received mysterious seed packages. State and federal agriculture officials warn that people should not plant the seeds, and they have been trying to track down the source of the mailings.