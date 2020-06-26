NAACP 'appalled' by social media posts; march planned at Normal West

"For those who proclaim that racism and discrimination are outdated myths, the involved students make it crystal clear that African-Americans are not living in a post-racial society," said Carla Campbell-Jackson, NAACP state secretary and first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal chapter.

Unit 5 said in a statement Friday that the district was made aware of the posts April 27 and addressed the incident within 24 hours. Four students were involved, it said.

Police determined there were no specific threats to an individual, so the schools were designated to handle the issue.

The district said students’ parents were contacted, the students showed remorse and the posts have been removed from social media. Those circulating now are copies, it said.

Greg Leipold, the district’s director of safety and security, met with student organizers of a petition to expel the students who made the posts. The district also said it had corresponded with the NAACP about the issue.