NAACP 'appalled' by social media posts; march planned at Normal West

NORMAL — Bloomington-Normal NAACP leaders said they were “shocked, appalled and disgusted” by what they described as evidence of racist social media posts made by white McLean County Unit 5 high school students.
The NAACP chapter in a statement Friday expressed support for a march sponsored by the Normal West Black Student Union to protest the posts. The march will start at 5 p.m. Monday at Normal Community West High School.
In a statement, Unit 5 leaders condemned the posts and said the students’ parents had been contacted, but disciplinary actions were challenging because the incident did not occur on school property or devices.
The NAACP enclosed screenshots of the posts, which appeared to show use of racial epithets and a person in blackface. The Pantagraph is not publishing the posts because they include the identities of minors who are not charged with a crime.
“The young people involved in these awful actions are simply abysmal, especially as the entire world is addressing recent racial strife,” said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, in a statement. “I am convinced that racism is a learned behavior, and we are here to call it out, as the students and parents must be held completely accountable.”
"For those who proclaim that racism and discrimination are outdated myths, the involved students make it crystal clear that African-Americans are not living in a post-racial society," said Carla Campbell-Jackson, NAACP state secretary and first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal chapter.
Unit 5 said in a statement Friday that the district was made aware of the posts April 27 and addressed the incident within 24 hours. Four students were involved, it said.
Police determined there were no specific threats to an individual, so the schools were designated to handle the issue.
The district said students’ parents were contacted, the students showed remorse and the posts have been removed from social media. Those circulating now are copies, it said.
Greg Leipold, the district’s director of safety and security, met with student organizers of a petition to expel the students who made the posts. The district also said it had corresponded with the NAACP about the issue.
"As a school, we condemn the thoughts, words, and actions that were contained in the posts,” said Trevor Chapman, principal of Normal Community High School. “It is a challenging situation for schools when students misbehave outside of the school day and/or when school is closed. Even with this challenge, NCHS has addressed those involved as these actions do not promote the welcoming atmosphere at NCHS "
Normal West Principal Dave Johnson said the school stands against racism and works to address school culture through efforts like its freshman mentoring program.
"Unfortunately, even a positive culture is not perfect,” Johnson said. “There are times when the actions and words of some students do not match our philosophy which is why we are constantly working on improving what we do to make our school better."
PHOTOS: Law enforcement, B-N NAACP and Not in Our Town hold rally
060920-blm-loc-15naacp
060920-blm-loc-5naacp
060920-blm-loc-6naacp
060920-blm-loc-7naacp
060920-blm-loc-8naacp
060920-blm-loc-4naacp
060920-blm-loc-9naacp
060920-blm-loc-16naacp
060920-blm-loc-10naacp
060920-blm-loc-11naacp
060920-blm-loc-12naacp
060920-blm-loc-1naacp
060920-blm-loc-13naacp
060920-blm-loc-2naacp
060920-blm-loc-14naacp
060920-blm-loc-17naacp
060920-blm-loc-3naacp
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.