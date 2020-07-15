NAACP Freedom Fund event conducted virtually this year

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Freedom Fund event, sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP, will be conducted virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event will be 6 p.m. Sept. 26. A Zoom link for the event will be available in early September on the branch's website and Facebook page. The program also will be live-streamed via the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BNNAACP.
The 2020 theme is "We Are Done Dying." The keynote speaker is Rev. Dr. Steve Bland Jr., senior pastor of Liberty Temple Baptist Church in Detroit. The program will include entertainment and presentation of community service awards.
"Our theme, 'We Are Done Dying', clearly indicates the organization's focus on eliminating all elements associated with racism and discrimination," NAACP branch President Linda Foster said. "We are counting on everyone to join our plea for justice, as the entire world is watching. The NAACP is demanding social justice. It is non-negotiable."
The event is the primary fundraiser for the local branch in support of scholarships for high school students and community programs, including summer school offerings, financial workshops and voter registration and education.
The branch will accept donations and advertisements for a Virtual Ad Book which will be displayed on the branch's website for a year. For more information, call 309-287-1954 or email dime54@aol.com.
Donations may be made online via www.paypal.me/BNNAACPdonate or by check made out to NAACP Bloomington/Normal Branch (write "Freedom Fund" on the memo line) and mailed to the NAACP branch, P.O. Box 925, Normal, IL 61761.
