NAACP Freedom Fund event conducted virtually this year

BLOOMINGTON — The annual Freedom Fund event, sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP, will be conducted virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be 6 p.m. Sept. 26. A Zoom link for the event will be available in early September on the branch's website and Facebook page. The program also will be live-streamed via the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BNNAACP.

The 2020 theme is "We Are Done Dying." The keynote speaker is Rev. Dr. Steve Bland Jr., senior pastor of Liberty Temple Baptist Church in Detroit. The program will include entertainment and presentation of community service awards.