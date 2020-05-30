NAACP, Not In Our Town, set Sunday rally

BLOOMINGTON — The organizers of a social justice gathering planned for Sunday in Bloomington to discuss ongoing racial tensions hope it will be a model for the entire country.
A “community gathering of local leaders and concerned citizens” will be held at 5 p.m. at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, said Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP chapter.
“A lot of people want an opportunity to stand for justice and this will be a very peaceful, very fast, very meaningful program so the town and everybody knows that we are united for doing what’s right,” she said.
Bloomington Police Chief Don Donath, Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and Illinois State University Police Chief Aaron Woodruff are all expected to speak. All three appeared at a virtual town meeting with the NAACP on May 21.
“We are very confident in our police staffs and that is why they have been invited to the table,” she said. “They are delighted to be a part of it.”
Local ministers and other dignitaries will be asked to speak. The public is invited, she added.
“It’s open to everybody. This is not a black rally. It’s not a Hispanic rally. It is a rally for justice and a rally for peace and we invite everyone in the town that is aligned in the battle for justice, from the youth to the elderly.”
Not In Our Town, a local group developed to combat bullying and bigotry in the Twin Cities, will also be there.
"The situation in Minneapolis and George Floyd is a very stark reminder of that constant cadence of lives that are not respected,” said group spokesman Mike Matejka. “It’s another call that we, as a nation, need to seriously look at our justice system and ensure that there is not only equal treatment before the law, but that people are treated respectfully and not put in life-threatening situations.”
The gathering is not expected to last more than 45 minutes, but everyone is expected to practice social distancing, wear masks if available and stand at least six feet apart.
“We will leave with some action items, such as ‘What’s next and how can we work together?’” she said.
Racial tensions have heightened since video surfaced of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin holding down George Floyd during an arrest. Floyd died and Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges. Three other officers could also be charged, officials say.
“We want this to be a model for the country because we are coming together, and we will voice our concerns about racism but this will be a very peaceful gathering,” Campbell-Jackson said.
