NAACP, Not In Our Town, set Sunday rally

Local ministers and other dignitaries will be asked to speak. The public is invited, she added.

“It’s open to everybody. This is not a black rally. It’s not a Hispanic rally. It is a rally for justice and a rally for peace and we invite everyone in the town that is aligned in the battle for justice, from the youth to the elderly.”

"The situation in Minneapolis and George Floyd is a very stark reminder of that constant cadence of lives that are not respected,” said group spokesman Mike Matejka. “It’s another call that we, as a nation, need to seriously look at our justice system and ensure that there is not only equal treatment before the law, but that people are treated respectfully and not put in life-threatening situations.”

The gathering is not expected to last more than 45 minutes, but everyone is expected to practice social distancing, wear masks if available and stand at least six feet apart.