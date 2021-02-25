New Bloomington-Normal YMCA on track for spring 2022 opening

BLOOMINGTON — Construction of the new, larger Bloomington-Normal YMCA facility on the city's east side is on schedule, officials involved with the project said Thursday.
"Other than the deep freeze in the last couple weeks and one delayed delivery, we're still on track," Larry Belmar, project manager with Normal-based general contractor PJ Hoerr, told The Pantagraph during a tour of the site Thursday.
Crews are erecting the 76,000-square-foot structure at 202 St. Joseph Drive, on six acres donated by OSF HealthCare to the YMCA. The site is to the south of the hospital and to the east of OSF HealthCare Center for Health.
The estimated $23 million project is scheduled to be completed by spring 2022. The space will feature a collection of facilities and programs managed by the YMCA, Easterseals Central Illinois and OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center.
The Y's existing building at 602 S. Main St. is still open. Organization officials have said they hope to keep it operating, with financial help from the city, after the new facility is finished.
Ground on the new facility was broken in September. A $18,214,567 commercial building permit for the building and its parking lot was issued to PJ Hoerr on Jan. 27, city records show.
100 ft. girders that span what will be the gymnasium of the new 76k sq. ft., $23 million @BNYMCA facility were set this afternoon. Construction officials say the project is on schedule & the whole steel frame is set to be finished next month. pic.twitter.com/lnjyaud5ZI— Tim Eggert (@TimothyMEggert) February 25, 2021
Crews from East Peoria-based Area Erectors on Thursday installed a half dozen 100-foot-long, 8,000-pound girders that span the width of what will be the facility's primary gymnasium.
All of the steel girders and joists were fabricated in Deer Creek by Titan Industries, Belmar said.
Two larger girders — one weighing 12,000 pounds, the other weighing 17,000 pounds — will be delivered next week. They will cap the north end of the building's steel frame.
Construction is also moving ahead on a southern section of the building, made up of concrete blocks laid by crews from Peoria-based Summit Masonry & Stoneworks.
Belmar said masons had to pause erection of that section in the last few weeks because of extremely frigid temperatures that frosted the area.
"The mortar they use is water-based and when it's that cold you can't mix and you can't apply (the mortar) to the blocks," Belmar explained.
Other phases of the project will start in spring, Belmar said.
City building records show Bloomington-based Weber Electric was issued a $1.607 million commercial electrical permit on Jan. 8, and a $25,000 fire alarm permit, covering 113 devices, on Feb. 16.
Normal-based Chief City Mechanical was issued a $588,742 commercial plumbing permit for interior plumbing on Feb. 3.
Tessa Mizell, YMCA director of marketing and special events, said seeing the facility grow piece by piece has been rewarding.
"To be able to drive by and see (the building) in person as it's happening and know that all the hard work our staff and donors and volunteers have put into it, to watch this project come to life is very rewarding every single day," Mizell said.
She added the Y is grateful it was able to start and continue construction, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, and to be a source of work for area tradespeople and building businesses.
"We were working on this project pre-COVID, and then COVID happened unexpectedly, but we were able to continue on with the project," Mizell said. "Knowing we were able to continue providing that stability and being able to do it with a local mindset — that's really neat."
10 photos of the downtown State Farm building
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert