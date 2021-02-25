New Bloomington-Normal YMCA on track for spring 2022 opening

Ground on the new facility was broken in September. A $18,214,567 commercial building permit for the building and its parking lot was issued to PJ Hoerr on Jan. 27, city records show.

Crews from East Peoria-based Area Erectors on Thursday installed a half dozen 100-foot-long, 8,000-pound girders that span the width of what will be the facility's primary gymnasium.

All of the steel girders and joists were fabricated in Deer Creek by Titan Industries, Belmar said.

Two larger girders — one weighing 12,000 pounds, the other weighing 17,000 pounds — will be delivered next week. They will cap the north end of the building's steel frame.

Construction is also moving ahead on a southern section of the building, made up of concrete blocks laid by crews from Peoria-based Summit Masonry & Stoneworks.

Belmar said masons had to pause erection of that section in the last few weeks because of extremely frigid temperatures that frosted the area.

"The mortar they use is water-based and when it's that cold you can't mix and you can't apply (the mortar) to the blocks," Belmar explained.