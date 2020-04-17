New Constitution Trail signs remind users to keep their distance while exercising

"It seemed like a good idea to spread that message given the increased usage our trail is seeing," said Patrick Dullard, Friends of the Constitution Trail president.

Jane Chamberlain, past president of Bloomington Rotary, said, "Our club felt it was important to get the word out to trail users that, while it is wonderful that it is spring and we can be outside, we need to be fully aware of keeping our physical distance from each other."

"Partnering with the Friends of the Constitution Trail and the McLean County Health Department fits with our mission and our goals," Chamberlain said.

The health department provided financial and graphic arts support for the project.

Dullard said the signs have been placed by the Friends of the Constitution Trail.

"The cost of the project was approximately $560, shared by all three parties," he said.

"Walking and exercising provide countless benefits to our physical and mental health," said health department Administrator Jessica McKnight. "You can still engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking or running during this time, just remember to take precautions when you are outside of your home.