New Constitution Trail signs remind users to keep their distance while exercising

BLOOMINGTON — You can exercise outdoors and improve your health while practicing social distancing.
That's the message behind 50 signs that have been placed along Constitution Trail in Bloomington-Normal.
The signs are a collaborative effort of the Friends of the Constitution Trail, Bloomington Rotary Club and McLean County Health Department. They remind trail users to follow social distancing guidelines by remaining at least six feet from each other.
But some do so in a humorous way. For example, a sign placed along the portion of the trail that had been the Bloomer (rail) Line reads "Distance makes the Bloomer Line Fonder."
Friends of the Trail and Bloomington Rotary had been discussing ways to serve the community when this project was proposed.
"It seemed like a good idea to spread that message given the increased usage our trail is seeing," said Patrick Dullard, Friends of the Constitution Trail president.
Jane Chamberlain, past president of Bloomington Rotary, said, "Our club felt it was important to get the word out to trail users that, while it is wonderful that it is spring and we can be outside, we need to be fully aware of keeping our physical distance from each other."
"Partnering with the Friends of the Constitution Trail and the McLean County Health Department fits with our mission and our goals," Chamberlain said.
The health department provided financial and graphic arts support for the project.
Dullard said the signs have been placed by the Friends of the Constitution Trail.
"The cost of the project was approximately $560, shared by all three parties," he said.
"Walking and exercising provide countless benefits to our physical and mental health," said health department Administrator Jessica McKnight. "You can still engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking or running during this time, just remember to take precautions when you are outside of your home.
"Try to pick paths that are less crowded and remember to practice social distancing, keeping six feet between you and anyone else," McKnight said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
