NEW Coronavirus-related cancellations, changes for Central Illinois: What you need to know

Roger Ebert's Film Festival (Ebertfest); April 14-17, Champaign; canceled.

Bement Country Opry; March 20, canceled.

Business

State Farm: Nonessential business travel restricted through April; employees should work from home or talk to supervisor.

Country Financial: Encouraging employees to work from home; travel restrictions in place.

NEW Ameren Illinois: Will suspend service disconnections and forgive late payment fees for non-payment through at least May 1. For help, visit AmerenIllinois.com.

Faith

Catholic Diocese of Peoria: All public masses suspended; other rules in place.

First Christian Church of Bloomington; March 15 worship service; canceled.

Legal

Prairie State Legal Services: Suspending all in-person outreach, including on-site clinics and intake; suspending all nursing home visits; conducting all client interviews and appointments via phone or video conference.