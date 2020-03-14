NEW Coronavirus-related cancellations, changes for Central Illinois: What you need to know

Cancelling, postponing or changing an event? Drop us a note at newsroom@pantagraph.com and we'll share the word.
Primary elections
Olio Precinct 3, Eureka: Moves from Apostolic Christian Home, Eureka, to Woodford County Board Room, 107 E. Court St., Eureka
Bloomington precincts 34, 38, 51: Move from St. Patrick's of Merna to Holiday Inn and Suites, 3202 E. Empire St., Bloomington.
Bloomington precincts 21 and 48: Move from Westminster Village, 2025 W. Lincoln St., to DoubleTree by Hilton, 10 Brickyard Drive.
Normal Precinct 21: Moves from McLean County Nursing Home, 901 N. Main St., Normal, to Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 801 N. Main St., Normal.
Normal Precinct 10: Moves from Evergreen Place, 801 Gregory St., Normal, to Cardinal Court, 700 Gregory St., Normal.
Education
Public, private schools: closed by order of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Illinois State University: Extends spring break until March 23; working to integrate online classes.
Illinois Wesleyan University: Extends spring break; working to integrate online classes.
Bradley University: Extends spring break; working to integrate online classes.
Heartland Community College: postpones classes.
Southern Illinois University: Extends spring break; working to integrate online classes at Carbondale campus.
Northern Illinois University: Extends spring break; working to integrate online classes.
University of Illinois System: Moving to online classes.
Sister Cities Exchange Program: Junior exchange program between Asahikawa, Japan, and Bloomington-Normal delayed until 2021.
Ecology Action Center, Normal: All April events celebrating Earth Day, postponed; education programs and workshops, modified for remote presentations; appointments for energy audit services, postponed; limited office hours in effect.
Growing Up WILD training; U of I Extension, March 16, Bloomington; canceled.
A Day in the Garden Patch; U of I Extension, April 4, Pontiac; canceled.
Gardeners Gathering; U of I Extension, April 18, Roanoke; canceled.
NWS storm spotter training: Eureka, March 16; East Peoria, March 24; Lincoln, April 7; Clinton, April 16; all canceled.
Methodist College, Peoria: closes midnight March 15; transitions to online learning.
Ellsworth Tri-Valley Reunion; April 4, Tri-Valley Middle School, Downs; canceled; deposits will be refunded.
Government
McLean County Detention Facility: In-house visitation canceled; remote visits only.
Illinois General Assembly: Next week's sessions canceled.
Illinois State Capitol: Permits canceled for all scheduled tours and all events scheduled to take place at the Capitol Building.
City of Bloomington: Business travel not permitted through April 12.
Normal Township Activity and Recreation Center: closed through April 12; call 309-888-9099 weekdays for individual appointments and Peace Meal carryout lunches.
Tourism, entertainment, recreation
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts: Closed through April 12.
Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts: Senior and SOAR programs cancelled through April 12.
McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington: closed through April 6.
Starved Rock State Park: Programs cancelled through mid April; park remains open.
Illinois Symphony Orchestra: March 20 performance at BCPA and March 21 performance at UIS, both cancelled
Cirque du Soleil’s OVO: Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington; May 7-10; canceled.
Community Players' production of "Big Fish": Saturday performance for current ticket-holders, no new tickets sold; performances cancelled for March 15, 20-22, 27-29; contact box office to apply pre-purchased tickets to a different production.
Children's Discovery Museum; closed through March 30
Normal Theater; closed through March 30
Normal Public Library; facility, onsite and off-site book drops closed.
Towanda District Library; closed, reopens March 30
Bloomington Indoor Farmers' Market, Grossinger Motors Arena; March 21; canceled.
Lauren Daigle concert, Grossinger Motors Arena; March 14; rescheduled for Aug. 15
Indoor Farmers Market: Grossing Motors Arena, March 21; cancelled.
Casting Crowns: Grossinger Motors Arena, April 4; TBD.
Child Abuse Prevention Month Kick Off; March 30, downtown Bloomington; canceled.
BN By the Numbers; April 2 at Illinois State University; canceled.
Lincoln Academy of Illinois convocation and Investiture of Laureates Gala Reception and Dinner; April 2 at Illinois State University; canceled.
Roger Ebert's Film Festival (Ebertfest); April 14-17, Champaign; canceled.
Bement Country Opry; March 20, canceled.
Business
State Farm: Nonessential business travel restricted through April; employees should work from home or talk to supervisor.
Country Financial: Encouraging employees to work from home; travel restrictions in place.
NEW Ameren Illinois: Will suspend service disconnections and forgive late payment fees for non-payment through at least May 1. For help, visit AmerenIllinois.com.
Faith
Catholic Diocese of Peoria: All public masses suspended; other rules in place.
First Christian Church of Bloomington; March 15 worship service; canceled.
Legal
Prairie State Legal Services: Suspending all in-person outreach, including on-site clinics and intake; suspending all nursing home visits; conducting all client interviews and appointments via phone or video conference.
U.S. District Court, Central District: Civil, criminal trials scheduled to begin before April will be rescheduled; all petty offense proceeds will be rescheduled; all civil hearings will be conducted by phone or video teleconference; other rules apply to hearings and motions; contact clerk's office before arriving if you are at high risk or are sick.
Meetings
McLean County Democrats: General meeting March 19, cancelled; headquarters closed through April 15.
Green Top Grocery annual meeting of owners; postponed. New date TBD.
Illinois Pork Producers Association, U of I Extension: Regional ASF meetings postponed.
Central Illinois Woodworkers Club; March 17, canceled.
NEW Tazewell County Lincoln Day Dinner; March 20, East Peoria; postponed.
Fundraisers
Easterseals Central Illinois: postpones Auxiliary Fashion Show, April 7; Run Walk Roll, April 18; and Passage to India, April 24.
Lincoln Masonic Lodge chili supper: Saturday; canceled.
Zonta Centennial Celebration: Saturday, Lincoln; canceled. Will be rescheduled.
Lincoln Woman's Club: Scholarship breakfast, March 18: canceled.
Guns n' Hoses charity hockey game for Special Olympics, Grossinger Motors Arena; rescheduled to April 17.
Woodford County Extension and 4-H Foundation: Soup and dessert fundraiser, March 14, Eureka; canceled.
Wheelchair basketball; U of I vs. Snyder Insurance, April 4, Kingsley Junior High School; canceled; fundraiser for LIFE-CIL.
Support groups, services
Parkinson Support Group: March 17, Normal ARC; canceled
DeWitt County Friendship Senior Center; closed through March 30.
Advocate BroMenn Adult Day Services: closed March 17-30.
Bloomington Normal VITA income tax preparation services; suspended through March 29.
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight: April 7 flight canceled.