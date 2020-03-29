2 new COVID-19 cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two new cases of the coronavirus were reported by the McLean County Health Department Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 13.
The new cases include a male in his 70s and a female in her 30s, said health department spokesman Dion McNeal in a statement released Sunday. Both are self-isolating at home.
There have been 170 tests conducted in McLean County with 120 negative results and 40 more pending. One woman died last week due to the virus.
The Illinois Public Health Department also reported 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths, the highest marks for both since the beginning of the outbreak. Eleven of the deaths were from Cook County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths, in 47 counties in Illinois. Officials said that 27,762 people in Illinois have been tested.
In Macon County, the number of completed, positive, negative and pending tests for COVID-19 was unchanged Sunday from the previous day's reporting.
Testing continues at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. On Saturday, an estimated 80 people were tested in a pilot program, a collaboration of the Illinois Department of Public Health, McLean County Health Department, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Illinois National Guard.
McNeal declined to comment on the exact number of people tested Saturday and said that final numbers wouldn't be available until later Sunday.
Testing is limited to health care workers, first responders, people 65 and older, and people with underlying medical conditions, but people in those categories who have respiratory symptoms. On Saturday, officials confirmed the Illinois Department of Public Health dropped a requirement of having a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more.
McNeal said state and federal agencies make the determination on testing guidelines and any changes.
This story will be updated.
