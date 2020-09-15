 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 testing site open at Ferrero USA in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — A new mobile COVID-19 testing site at Ferrero USA in Bloomington will be open for three days. 

Local officials and representatives of Ferrero USA on Tuesday announced the opening of a drive-up site where people can be tested for coronavirus for free. At 2501 Beich Road in Bloomington, it is the second mobile testing site that has opened in the Twin Cities this week. It will be open only temporarily Tuesday through Thursday. 

“It is a whole different world now,” said Mayor Tari Renner. “It’s got to be part of our series of actions to try to hold down the incidents of COVID in our community.”

Bloomington and Normal city officials are communicating daily with the McLean County Health Department about the virus, Renner said.

091620-blm-loc-4ferrero

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner speaks Tuesday at the COVID-19 mobile testing site outside Ferrero USA, 2501 Beich Road.

Bailey Heintz, site manager, said patients can expect to remain in their vehicle and a staff member will ask that they fill out a waiver. 

“On the waiver is the number for a hotline they will call to give all of their information to before taking the test,” Heintz said. “It only is about a two to three minute call...and then we will be getting their test kit ready.” 

State identification is not required, said Heintz.

“Insurance is optional. We will test anyone of all ages, infants to elderly,” she said. “... Any county, any town.”

Giorgio Pasquale, Ferrero vice president, said the company is pursuing several initiatives related to the pandemic.

“We do believe that the people appreciate the fact companies are helping to be more aware of what is happening with COVID,” Pasquale said. 

If things go smoothly with the testing site over the few days that it is open, Pasquale said they might consider having it stay open longer.

McLean County health officials on Tuesday announced 37 new cases. The rolling positivity rate as of Monday was 6.7%.  

37 more COVID cases in McLean County; 108 more people recover

Illinois State University reported on Tuesday that during the previous seven days, 67 students had tested positive on campus for COVID-19 of 1,078 students tested, for a positivity rate of 6.2%.

Cases resulting from students gathering to see YouTube personalities the NELK Boys and from Labor Day gatherings may not appear for another two weeks, according to McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight.  

Illinois State University: Investigation continuing into NELK Boys appearance

“It would be really harmful to our community if we had to move back a phase and shutdown,” Renner said. 

Potential mask ordinances don’t appear to be in the near future for Normal or Bloomington city councils. “I would support a mask ordinance, I don’t think it would hurt but I don’t think there is majority support on either councils at this time,” Renner said. 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

