New COVID-19 testing site open at Ferrero USA in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A new mobile COVID-19 testing site at Ferrero USA in Bloomington will be open for three days.

Local officials and representatives of Ferrero USA on Tuesday announced the opening of a drive-up site where people can be tested for coronavirus for free. At 2501 Beich Road in Bloomington, it is the second mobile testing site that has opened in the Twin Cities this week. It will be open only temporarily Tuesday through Thursday.

“It is a whole different world now,” said Mayor Tari Renner. “It’s got to be part of our series of actions to try to hold down the incidents of COVID in our community.”

Bloomington and Normal city officials are communicating daily with the McLean County Health Department about the virus, Renner said.

Bailey Heintz, site manager, said patients can expect to remain in their vehicle and a staff member will ask that they fill out a waiver.