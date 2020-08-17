New COVID death in McLean County; 38 additional COVID cases

The 38 new cases bring to 776 the number of county residents who have had the virus since March 19.

The 776 people include the 16 who have died; 136 who are in home isolation, an increase of 32 over Sunday; six who are hospitalized, including one in an intensive care unit, unchanged from Sunday; and 618 who have recovered, six more than Sunday.

The 38 new cases mean that 263 of the 776 cases have happened in August.

The county's positivity rate — the percentage of the 35,900 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — is 2.2%, McKnight reported. In the seven-day period ending Sunday, the county's positivity rate was 2.1%.

"McLean County Health Department continues to discourage holding or attending large gatherings, which are a high risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said. "Parties and events where social distancing is not practiced needlessly put all those present in danger."