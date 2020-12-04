New data: 167 more McLean County COVID cases but 253 additional recoveries

McKnight urged people who traveled for Thanksgiving weekend or think they may have been exposed to the virus to get tested five to seven days after their possible exposure. While it can take up to 14 days to show signs of infection, most people will show a positive test by day seven, McKnight said.

She urged people who have been exposed to COVID to quarantine themselves in their home for 14 days after their last contact with the person with the virus. People who develop COVID symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — should notify those with whom they have had close contact.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 603 people were tested on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Friday. Illinois Department of Public Health has placed a cap on the number of daily tests at community-based testing sites. The cap for the fairgrounds site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is 750 tests per day.

That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

