New data: 167 more McLean County COVID cases but 253 additional recoveries

BLOOMINGTON — One hundred sixty-seven more McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but another 253 people have recovered from the virus.
Meanwhile, the county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus in the past week and who tested positive — declined to 10.9% on Friday after increasing for several days. The positivity rate was 13.8% on Thursday.
Of the 146,300 tests of county residents since March, 6.2% have come back positive for the virus. That figure was unchanged from Thursday.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday that the 167 new cases of the virus mean that 961 county residents have been diagnosed in the past week and 9,074 since March 19.
But she also reported that 7,804 people had recovered from the virus since March, 253 more than on Thursday.
And 89 fewer people were isolating at home, as McKnight reported 1,192 people in home isolation on Friday, compared with 1,281 on Thursday.
McKnight reported no new McLean County deaths from the virus, after eight fatalities were reported Tuesday and Wednesday. Fifty-eight county residents have died of the virus since March.
Bloomington-Normal hospitals reported that 81% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 93% of total hospital beds were occupied on Friday. Those figures were unchanged from Thursday.
The presidents of Bloomington-Normal hospitals have said those numbers fluctuate daily and they are concerned about the impact on hospital staff of the recent surge in COVID cases.
Twenty McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Friday, compared with 17 on Thursday. But those numbers don't reflect all people hospitalized with COVID because Bloomington-Normal's hospitals also treat people from outside McLean County.
The age breakdown of McLean County COVID cases of the past week were:
- Seven people under the age of 1
- One hundred eleven people ages 1 through 17
- Forty-four people ages 18 or 19
- One hundred ninety-seven people in their 20s
- One hundred thirty-eight people in their 30s
- One hundred fifteen people in their 40s
- One hundred forty-nine people in their 50s
- One hundred thirteen people in their 60s
- Fifty-nine people in their 70s
- Seventeen people in their 80s
- And 11 people in their 90s.
McKnight urged people who traveled for Thanksgiving weekend or think they may have been exposed to the virus to get tested five to seven days after their possible exposure. While it can take up to 14 days to show signs of infection, most people will show a positive test by day seven, McKnight said.
She urged people who have been exposed to COVID to quarantine themselves in their home for 14 days after their last contact with the person with the virus. People who develop COVID symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — should notify those with whom they have had close contact.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 603 people were tested on Thursday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Friday. Illinois Department of Public Health has placed a cap on the number of daily tests at community-based testing sites. The cap for the fairgrounds site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is 750 tests per day.
That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
This story will be updated.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
