New data: 373 in McLean County recovered from COVID; 5 cases added Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — Five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in McLean County by the health department on Sunday.
The total number of reported cases in McLean County now stands at 458 through Sunday. No information was released about the new cases Sunday.
McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that 373 people had recovered, which is nine more than Saturday; three remain hospitalized with one in ICU, the same as Saturday; and 67 remain in home isolation, four fewer than Saturday.
There have been 15 deaths in McLean County, the most recent was reported nearly three weeks ago.
More than 21,400 tests have resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1 percent. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.3 percent through Saturday, down .3 percent from Saturday, officials said.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said 373 people tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site Saturday. So far, more than 21,400 tests have been conducted throughout the county since mid-March.
On Sunday, Baxter’s American Grille at 3212 E. Empire in Bloomington became the second restaurant in two days to announce a temporary closure.
“With the recent happenings within our restaurant community, we have made the decision to temporarily shut down the Bloomington location,” officials announced on social media. “The safety of our staff and guests is of the utmost importance to us. During this closure, our entire staff will be tested, and we will be sanitizing and deep cleaning the restaurant. We will provide the re-opening date as soon as possible.”
Officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
On Saturday, Destihl Restaurant in Normal announced it was closing after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
If you have been part of a large gathering, or in extended close contact where someone may have been COVID-19 positive, you should be tested five to seven days after exposure. It takes that many days for the virus to incubate to levels that can be detected by a test, officials added.
Individuals do not need to have symptoms or live in McLean County to use this site. There is no charge to those being tested. First responders, medical providers, and other critical workers should identify themselves as such so the staff can mark their tests to come back quickly.
In LaSalle County, four new cases were reported. Three women and a man were included in the totals, bringing the total number of reported cases to 413 for the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,541 new cases on Sunday, with only one additional death. So far, 7,398 people in Illinois have died and the IDPH has confirmed 171,424 cases in 2020.
10 ways Illinois schools could look different this fall
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.