New data: McLean County COVID hospitalizations increasing

Twenty-two of those people are hospitalized, four more than on Tuesday.

McKnight also reported McLean County's 46th COVID-related death, a man in his 60s who was not associated with a long-term care facility.

Fifteen fewer county residents were in home isolation, as 1,516 people were isolating on Wednesday, compared with 1,531 on Tuesday.

And 132 more people have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported Wednesday that 5,424 have recovered since March, compared with 5,292 on Tuesday.

But McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of people tested for the virus in the previous week who have tested positive, continued its rise. The rate was 14.9% on Wednesday, compared with 14.1% on Tuesday, McKnight reported.

Of the more than 122,300 tests of county residents since March, 5.7% have come back positive for the virus.

"The positivity rate in our county and across our region continues to rise," McKnight said. "We are experiencing substantial community spread and, most concerning, we have seen hospitalizations increasing, threatening to strain our health care system as we are entering flu season and going in to what is shaping up to be a very difficult winter."