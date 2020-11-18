New data: McLean County COVID hospitalizations increasing

BLOOMINGTON — Four more McLean County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 and another person has died of the virus as it continues its surge in Central Illinois.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday that Bloomington-Normal hospitals report that 72% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 78% of hospital beds overall are occupied. Twenty percent of McLean County's hospitalized patients have COVID, she said.
Bloomington-Normal's hospitals, which care for people in McLean and surrounding counties, have surge capacity plans if patient numbers continue to increase. But hospital administrators have warned that increased hospitalizations could follow an increase in COVID cases and COVID numbers rose substantially in McLean County again on Wednesday.
McKnight reported 122 new cases, meaning McLean County has had 7,008 confirmed cases of the virus since March 19.
Twenty-two of those people are hospitalized, four more than on Tuesday.
McKnight also reported McLean County's 46th COVID-related death, a man in his 60s who was not associated with a long-term care facility.
Fifteen fewer county residents were in home isolation, as 1,516 people were isolating on Wednesday, compared with 1,531 on Tuesday.
And 132 more people have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported Wednesday that 5,424 have recovered since March, compared with 5,292 on Tuesday.
But McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of people tested for the virus in the previous week who have tested positive, continued its rise. The rate was 14.9% on Wednesday, compared with 14.1% on Tuesday, McKnight reported.
Of the more than 122,300 tests of county residents since March, 5.7% have come back positive for the virus.
Support Local Journalism
"The positivity rate in our county and across our region continues to rise," McKnight said. "We are experiencing substantial community spread and, most concerning, we have seen hospitalizations increasing, threatening to strain our health care system as we are entering flu season and going in to what is shaping up to be a very difficult winter."
"Though we have the hope ahead of a vaccine around the corner, we still have a long way to go," McKnight continued. "The priority now should be what each one of us can do to help save the lives of our neighbors, family and friends. What smart choices can we make to help slow the spread. If we don't take this seriously now, we will see more sickness and sadly more people will die from this virus or because there are not hospital beds or health care professionals available.
"The science is simple," McKnight said. "The virus spreads from person to person and if you are not in the physical presence of other people, the virus cannot spread."
"The effectiveness of public health mitigation strategies relies on people adhering to them," she said. "Stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask, follow guidance for isolation and quarantine, wash your hands and practice social distancing."
McKnight asked that people who test positive for the virus not wait to hear from the health department to begin their isolation, which should be at least 10 days.
People who have been within six feet of a person with a confirmed case of COVID for at least 15 minutes should quarantine for 14 days.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 811 people were tested on Tuesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Wednesday.
That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.