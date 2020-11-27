New data: McLean County COVID positivity rate increases; new deaths in Livingston, Woodford, LaSalle counties

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased on Friday for the first time since Nov. 18 as the county health department reported 227 new cases of the virus.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health reported new COVID-related deaths in Livingston, Woodford and LaSalle counties.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday 227 new COVID cases since Wednesday. The health department did not released virus numbers on Thanksgiving Day.
The 227 new cases mean that 761 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus in the past week and 8,113 since March 19.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus and who tested positive in the previous week — was 8.3%, McKnight said. The rate was 7.5% on Wednesday and Friday's uptick in the rate was the first increase since Nov. 18.
McKnight and the presidents of Bloomington-Normal hospitals warned on Tuesday about a possible increase in COVID cases if people didn't remain with their immediate families for gatherings on Thanksgiving and afterward and if they didn't wear masks and remain six feet away from others when in public.
Statewide
IDPH on Friday reported 7,574 new COVID cases and 66 additional deaths, including a Livingston County man in his 60s, a Woodford County woman in her 70s and a LaSalle County man in his 80s.
Most Central Illinois county health departments did not release new COVID numbers on Friday because of Thanksgiving weekend.
But LaSalle County Health Department spokesperson Leslie Dougherty reported two additional deaths — the man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. That brings to 127 the number of COVID-related deaths in LaSalle County.
Dougherty also reported 163 new COVID cases in LaSalle County, bringing that county's case total to 5,983.
A new COVID fatality in Livingston County would mean that 22 people have died of the virus in that county.
A new death in Woodford would increase that county's total to 26 deaths.
The new state numbers mean that 705,063 Illinoisans have had the virus since March and 12,029 of them have died.
As of Thursday night, 5,829 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID, with 1,215 of them in intensive care and 698 on ventilators.
The statewide, seven-day positivity rate was 10.1%, compared with 10.3% on Thursday. That marked the eighth of the past 10 days in which the rate had declined, after it rose rapidly for a month.
McLean County
In McLean County, of more than 137,000 tests of county residents since March, 5.9% have come back positive for the virus, McKnight said. That figure was 5.8% on Wednesday.
Twenty McLean County residents were hospitalized with the virus, compared with 19 on Wednesday.
"It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care," McKnight said. "Our local hospitals provide care for individuals from outside our county. McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU (intensive care unit) beds in use and 76% of total beds in use."
The 1,374 people isolating at home with COVID on Friday was 95 more than on Wednesday. But McKnight also reported that 6,669 county residents have recovered from the virus since March, 131 more than on Wednesday.
Fifty McLean County residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Tuesday.
The age breakdown of county residents diagnosed with the virus in the past week was as follows:
- Five people under age 1
- Ninety-five people ages 1 through 17
- Twenty-six people ages 18 and 19
- One hundred fifty-seven people in their 20s
- Ninety-seven people in their 30s
- One hundred fifteen people in their 40s
- One hundred eight people in their 50s
- Eighty-six people in their 60s
- Forty-three people in their 70s
- Twenty-one people in their 80s
- Seven people in their 90s
- And one person more than 100 years old.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 503 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Friday. The testing site was closed on Thanksgiving Day.
The testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
