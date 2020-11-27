New data: McLean County COVID positivity rate increases; new deaths in Livingston, Woodford, LaSalle counties

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased on Friday for the first time since Nov. 18 as the county health department reported 227 new cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health reported new COVID-related deaths in Livingston, Woodford and LaSalle counties.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday 227 new COVID cases since Wednesday. The health department did not released virus numbers on Thanksgiving Day.

The 227 new cases mean that 761 McLean County residents have been diagnosed with the virus in the past week and 8,113 since March 19.

The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for the virus and who tested positive in the previous week — was 8.3%, McKnight said. The rate was 7.5% on Wednesday and Friday's uptick in the rate was the first increase since Nov. 18.