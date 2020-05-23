New death, 6 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Another resident of the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center has died, the 10th victim of the coronavirus in McLean County, health officials announced Saturday.
Also, six new cases were confirmed, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 202 so far.
Seven of the 10 McLean county deaths so far, were residents of the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center at 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington.
The latest victim was a man in his 80s, health officials said.
This week, 42 new cases have been confirmed in McLean County, the most of any week since the first case was reported in late March.
As of Saturday, 127 McLean residents have recovered, four remain hospitalized and 61 are in home isolation, according to figures released by the department.
The site, effective Sunday, will be operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, will use a self-swab test. Each person undergoing testing will be instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member. Testing is not limited to McLean County residents. There is no limit on the amount of people that can be tested. The site in the past several days, has averaged close to 200 people per day. Officials say 192 people were tested on Friday.
Insurance information will be collected, but people without insurance may still be tested free of charge.
As of now, those tested still need to be in a vehicle, although a walk-up service may later be offered. All minors must have a parent or guardian and be able to complete the test without assistance.
The hours will remain the same – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it will be closed on holidays such as Monday, or in the event of severe weather. Results will be available within three to seven days.
A man in his 90s is the 18th person in Macon County who has died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials announced Saturday. The Joint Crisis Communication Team said there have also been three newly confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the county's total to 185.
Of those, 68 people have been released from isolation. Four are hospitalized and 95 are recovering at home.
In Peoria County, a woman in her 70s from a Peoria County long-term care facility has died, the eighth victim to die in the county. One new positive case was reported, bringing the total to 177 confirmed cases. Another case was confirmed in Tazewell County, the 67th case.
In Livingston County, the Illinois Department of Corrections is reporting one new confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Pontiac Correctional Center. A man in his 60s was asymptomatic at the time of testing and is currently recovering in isolation, officials said. There have been 32 confirmed cases in Livingston County.
Statewide, there were 2,352 new cases reported and 75 additional deaths. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reported a total of 107,796 cases, in 100 counties. So far, the IDPH is reporting 4,790 deaths from COVID-19.
