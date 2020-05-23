New death, 6 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

The site, effective Sunday, will be operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, will use a self-swab test. Each person undergoing testing will be instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member. Testing is not limited to McLean County residents. There is no limit on the amount of people that can be tested. The site in the past several days, has averaged close to 200 people per day. Officials say 192 people were tested on Friday.

Insurance information will be collected, but people without insurance may still be tested free of charge.

As of now, those tested still need to be in a vehicle, although a walk-up service may later be offered. All minors must have a parent or guardian and be able to complete the test without assistance.

The hours will remain the same – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it will be closed on holidays such as Monday, or in the event of severe weather. Results will be available within three to seven days.