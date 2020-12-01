New West Bloomington Market closer to reality after end of demolition on Market Street Plaza

A project shed to be built on the site at 912 W. Market St. will serve as a storage space for the council during the winter months. It will also be transformed into Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 19 and 20 to welcome neighborhood children to visit Santa and have their photo taken at a social distance.

“We are working in unity in this community with Habitat for Humanity and they are letting us use their property on their site to construct some material that we need for this project,” said Chris Collins of Project H.O.P.E.

Construction on the shed is expected to begin Wednesday and Collins believes it is a one- or two-day project.

“I think it is a two-day build at the most,” he said. “I am building the frame from nothing. I am building the trusses and we are using recycled steel.”

The project shed may have also have a different use in the future.

“We may turn it into a tiny house,” Collins said.

The coronavirus hasn’t had a major impact on the timeline, Collins said.