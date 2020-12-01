New West Bloomington Market closer to reality after end of demolition on Market Street Plaza

BLOOMINGTON — The demolition phase of the Market Street Plaza redevelopment project has been completed, and officials expect to break ground in the spring at the home to the new West Bloomington Market.
Demolition of the Red Fox Food Store and other buildings began in July. The West Market Street Council plans to turn the property at the intersection of West Market and Howard streets into a home for several retail businesses, community service agencies and a not-for-profit grocery store to anchor the plaza.
Project advocates also see the development of a neighborhood grocery store as ending the food desert in west Bloomington, formally designated by the City of Bloomington, McLean County, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A project shed to be built on the site at 912 W. Market St. will serve as a storage space for the council during the winter months. It will also be transformed into Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 19 and 20 to welcome neighborhood children to visit Santa and have their photo taken at a social distance.
“We are working in unity in this community with Habitat for Humanity and they are letting us use their property on their site to construct some material that we need for this project,” said Chris Collins of Project H.O.P.E.
Construction on the shed is expected to begin Wednesday and Collins believes it is a one- or two-day project.
“I think it is a two-day build at the most,” he said. “I am building the frame from nothing. I am building the trusses and we are using recycled steel.”
The project shed may have also have a different use in the future.
“We may turn it into a tiny house,” Collins said.
The coronavirus hasn’t had a major impact on the timeline, Collins said.
“It has and it hasn’t,” he added. “It has slowed us down in some aspects, but we have been able to push through and we are still on schedule to break ground in the spring.”
