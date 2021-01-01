Hundreds without power as new year starts with ice storm warning in Central Illinois

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Get the latest road conditions for Illinois at gettingaroundillinois.com.

For those residents at home, prepare for possible power outages.

Corn Belt Energy is reporting more than 280 customers without power as of 9 a.m. More than 2,200 Ameren Illinois customers were without power, including 150 Logan County and 623 Macon County households.

Delta Flight No. 5140 from Bloomington to Atlanta was delayed at the Central Illinois Regional Airport. The plane was scheduled to leave at 6 a.m. and is now scheduled to leave at 10 a.m.

The 48th Annual Snowbird Open event in Bloomington has been postponed and rescheduled for Sunday. All other event details remain the same. This years event will be held at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. and go until noon. Carts will likely not be available due to course conditions. The course and clubhouse will remain closed until the event on Sunday.