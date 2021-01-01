New year starts with ice storm

For those residents at home, prepare for possible power outages.

As of 7:30 a.m., 400 Ameren Illinois customers were without power, including 66 Logan County households.

There were no delays for arrivals or departures at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.

The 48th Annual Snowbird Open event in Bloomington has been postponed and rescheduled for Sunday. All other event details remain the same. This years event will be held at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. and go until noon. Carts will likely not be available due to course conditions. The course and clubhouse will remain closed until the event on Sunday.

Friday’s high is expected to be 32 degrees with winds out of the east northeast at 14 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. New ice accumulation of .3 to .5 of an inch possible.

A wintry mix is expected Friday night with an overnight low of 28 degrees. On Saturday, the high will reach 35 degrees, but there is another chance of a wintry mix Saturday night.

No precipitation is in the forecast for the first part of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s.