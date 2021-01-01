New year starts with ice storm

BLOOMINGTON — The new year starts with an ice storm warning in effect for parts of Central Illinois.
Significant icing and possibly some snow is expected with the system say forecasters with The National Weather Service in Lincoln. This system will track south to north, with freezing rain expected on the leading edge. As temperatures warm Friday morning, rainfall will overtake freezing rain.
Ice accumulation is expected through much of the region, with upwards of 0.3 inches between the Illinois River Valley region and Interstate 55 corridor.
Dangerous travel conditions will occur Friday across Central Illinois as well as damage to trees and power lines due to ice accumulation and stronger northeast winds on Friday.
McLean, DeWitt, Logan, Woodford, Tazewell, Cass, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon and Scott counties are included in the ice storm warning area, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Get the latest road conditions for Illinois at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
For those residents at home, prepare for possible power outages.
As of 7:30 a.m., 400 Ameren Illinois customers were without power, including 66 Logan County households.
There were no delays for arrivals or departures at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
The 48th Annual Snowbird Open event in Bloomington has been postponed and rescheduled for Sunday. All other event details remain the same. This years event will be held at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Tee times begin at 9 a.m. and go until noon. Carts will likely not be available due to course conditions. The course and clubhouse will remain closed until the event on Sunday.
Friday’s high is expected to be 32 degrees with winds out of the east northeast at 14 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. New ice accumulation of .3 to .5 of an inch possible.
A wintry mix is expected Friday night with an overnight low of 28 degrees. On Saturday, the high will reach 35 degrees, but there is another chance of a wintry mix Saturday night.
No precipitation is in the forecast for the first part of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s.
On Wednesday, the high will be 45 degrees.
