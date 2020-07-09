Nine more McLean County COVID cases, one more death, reported on Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — Nine additional COVID-19 cases, and one more death, were confirmed in McLean County on Thursday, meaning 34 additional people have been diagnosed with the novel virus in the past week.
McLean County Health Department announced the latest numbers on Thursday.
The death was a woman in her 80s who had been previously included in the health department's case count, said health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.
The woman actually died last month after being released from isolation, McKnight clarified. Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) considers the woman's passing a COVID-related death and the health department was just made aware of her passing on Thursday, McKnight said.
The woman's death is McLean County's 15th COVID-related fatality since March.
The nine new cases bring to 299 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19, McKnight said.
Of the 299, 251 have recovered (three more than Wednesday), 32 are at home in isolation (six more than Wednesday) and one is hospitalized in good condition, meaning one person was released from hospitalization since Wednesday.
Until Thursday, the county's most recently announced COVID death — that of a woman in her 70s — was confirmed by the health department on Tuesday. That death was related to out-of-state travel, McKnight said.
McKnight has said that out-of-state travel — including to states that have experienced increases in COVID cases — has accounted for many of McLean County's recent COVID cases. She has encouraged residents thinking of traveling to be aware of whether COVID is spreading where they're considering going.
"With more (business) openings and more movement of people, we see more risk of exposure and opportunities for transmission of the virus," McKnight said. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (stay at least six feet away from others) and wear a face covering."
More than 15,100 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is 2% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 8 has increased to 2.6%, McKnight said.
The target for test positivity is less than or equal to 10%, she said.
LaSalle County Health Department reported Thursday five new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 242. But that health department also reported that four more people had recovered, meaning that 179 of LaSalle County's 242 confirmed COVID cases have recovered.
Statewide, IDPH reported Thursday 1,018 more COVID cases and 20 additional deaths, including the death of the McLean County woman in her 80s.
Since COVID hit Illinois in March, IDPH has confirmed 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths.
The statewide preliminary positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending July 8 was 2.6 percent, IDPH said Thursday. As of Wednesday night, 1,507 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID.
The COVID-19 testing site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, served 302 people on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported on Thursday. That follows a record-setting 405 people on Monday, followed by 372 people on Tuesday.
EMA recommended that anyone who was part of a Fourth of July gathering to be tested five to seven days after the event. The incubation period for the virus is, on average, five to six days.
"Early detection helps slow the spread of COVID," EMA said on its Facebook page.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays.
This story will be updated.
