Nine new COVID-19 cases, one death reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Nine new cases and one new death from COVID-19 were announced by the McLean County Health Department Sunday. That follows a week which saw a record number of new cases announced and two deaths related to the coronavirus.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases for COVID-19 to 170 including six deaths. Five of the nine new cases are staff from the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington. This brings a total of 38 cases from the facility - 28 residents and 10 staff.

A female in her 70s with underlying health conditions, and a resident at Bloomington Rehab Center who was previously hospitalized, was recognized as the latest victim.

The health department also reported Sunday that six people are in the hospital, 106 have recovered and 52 remain in home isolation.