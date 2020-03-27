Ninth COVID-19 case confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A ninth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in McLean County, officials announced Friday morning.

There was no information immediately available about the most recent positive test.

McLean County Health Department officials also announced 134 tests have been completed with 85 negative results and 49 others currently under investigation. Three of the patients are hospitalized. On Wednesday, officials confirmed one woman was in an intensive care unit in a local hospital.

In Illinois, there have been 2,538 cases with 26 deaths. Those totals are expected to be updated later on Friday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 2

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.