No confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLean County but caution urged

While COVID-19 is new, preparing for responses to disasters, including potential epidemics and pandemics, is not new for hospitals, Mode said.

"We have strong infection prevention protocols in place and have instituted recommendations for screening patients for respiratory symptoms and travel history or close contact with others who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus," Mode said. "Last month, we assembled a team representing infection prevention, emergency preparedness, supply chain and other departments to ensure our facilities are prepared with ample supplies and support to keep our patients and team members safe."

OSF HealthCare Media Relations Coordinator Libby Allison said "OSF HealthCare leaders remain prepared and on alert. We are working with state and federal public health officials to take all preventative steps available to limit the spread of COVID-19."

"We have drafted plans if we were to fall short on some of our necessary supplies (such as personal protective equipment) but we are not at a point where supplies are not available for patient care," Allison said.