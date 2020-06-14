No new coronavirus cases in McLean County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — There are no changes to report in the number of coronavirus cases in McLean County Health Department officials reported Sunday.

Since March 19, there have been 241 McLean County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 209 people have recovered, 19 people are isolating at home and 13 have died. For the seventh straight day, officials report there are no patients with coronavirus in local hospitals.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 672 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has reported 132,543 confirmed cases and 6,308 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7–June 13 is 3 percent.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.