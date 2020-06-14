No new coronavirus cases in McLean County

×
BLOOMINGTON — There are no changes to report in the number of coronavirus cases in
McLean County Health Department officials reported Sunday.
Since March 19, there have been 241 McLean County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, 209 people have recovered, 19 people are isolating at home and 13 have died. For the seventh straight day, officials report there are no patients with coronavirus in local hospitals.
Statewide, the
Illinois Department of Public Health announced 672 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has reported 132,543 confirmed cases and 6,308 deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 7–June 13 is 3 percent.
