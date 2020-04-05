No new coronavirus cases in McLean County

Officials warn that because of the new guidelines, the wait could be longer for testing.

In Macon County, two new cases have been reported, bringing the total to eight confirmed cases.

The first patient is a male in his 60s who is in isolation in his home. The second patient is a male in his 80s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Officials report 69 people have been tested, with 57 negative results and six results pending. Two of the positive cases in Macon County were tested outside of the county. 23 other residents were tested outside of the county with negative results.

Livingston County officials confirmed the seventh case Sunday. The individual is a female in her 50s who is recovering at home in isolation.

There is no change in Logan County which still has one confirmed case. So far, 74 people have been tested with 65 testing negative, one positive and eight pending results.

Piatt County reported one case late Saturday, a 74-year-old male, who will be transferred to Michigan, said DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Director David Remmert.