No new coronavirus cases in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — No new cases were reported in McLean County on Sunday, the first day since March 26 officials did not report any changes. There are still 44 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in McLean County.
According to the McLean County Health Department, two people have died from COVID-19 in McLean County, at least one person remains in ICU, six are hospitalized and 29 remain in home self-isolation. The department reports seven have recovered.
Also on Sunday, the drive-through testing site at the Interstate Center in Bloomington relaxed some conditions for being tested. The Department of Health and Human Services previously allowed only potential patients with symptoms to be tested. Those included healthcare facility workers, patients 65 years of age or older, patients with underlying conditions and first responders. Now, the MCHD confirms that list includes critical infrastructure workers with symptoms, any healthcare facility workers and first responders, and any individuals experiencing mild symptoms
Officials warn that because of the new guidelines, the wait could be longer for testing.
In Macon County, two new cases have been reported, bringing the total to eight confirmed cases.
The first patient is a male in his 60s who is in isolation in his home. The second patient is a male in his 80s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Officials report 69 people have been tested, with 57 negative results and six results pending. Two of the positive cases in Macon County were tested outside of the county. 23 other residents were tested outside of the county with negative results.
Livingston County officials confirmed the seventh case Sunday. The individual is a female in her 50s who is recovering at home in isolation.
There is no change in Logan County which still has one confirmed case. So far, 74 people have been tested with 65 testing negative, one positive and eight pending results.
Piatt County reported one case late Saturday, a 74-year-old male, who will be transferred to Michigan, said DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Director David Remmert.
"Although testing was conducted in Piatt County, he is a Michigan resident," he said in a statement released Sunday. "He is currently hospitalized locally and contact tracing will be conducted to ensure that local contacts remain quarantined for a 14-day period according to IDPH guidelines."
It was the second confirmed case in the county.
LaSalle County reported three additional cases Sunday, bringing the total to nine. The new cases include a male in his 30 who is recovering at home in isolation, a male in his 40s who is hospitalized in isolation and a female in her 40s, but information is being gathered about her recovery, officials said.
Peoria County recorded its first death over the weekend. A man in his 90s died of the disease on Saturday. One new case was reported in the county Sunday, bringing the total to 11. Tazewell County added two new cases for a total of 13.
Statewide, 11,256 people have tested positive, with 274 deaths. Illinois officials report that 58,983 have been tested.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238.
