No new coronavirus cases reported in McLean County; total remains 218

BLOOMINGTON — There were no new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County on Saturday.

Officials said 87 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site on Friday. The site will accept walk-ups; starting next week, Connect Transit will have service to the site.

Macon County officials announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 194.

In LaSalle County, three new cases include two teenagers — one boy, one girl and a man in his 20s. The total positive tests in the county now stands at 151.

Livingston County confirmed two new cases on Saturday, including one at the Pontiac Correctional Center. A man in his 50s was asymptomatic at the time of his testing. The second case is a woman in her 30s. Both are in isolation. There are now 35 confirmed cases in Livingston County.

No new cases were reported in Logan, Piatt or DeWitt counties.