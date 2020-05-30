You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No new coronavirus cases reported in McLean County; total remains 218
0 comments
breaking top story

No new coronavirus cases reported in McLean County; total remains 218

053120-blm-loc-1mcleangraphic

BLOOMINGTON — There were no new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County on Saturday.

Officials said the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 218, and so far, 176 have recovered, 27 remain isolating at home, two are hospitalized and 13 have died.

Officials said 87 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site on Friday. The site will accept walk-ups; starting next week, Connect Transit will have service to the site.

Macon County officials announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 194.

In LaSalle County, three new cases include two teenagers — one boy, one girl and a man in his 20s. The total positive tests in the county now stands at 151.

Livingston County confirmed two new cases on Saturday, including one at the Pontiac Correctional Center. A man in his 50s was asymptomatic at the time of his testing. The second case is a woman in her 30s. Both are in isolation. There are now 35 confirmed cases in Livingston County.

No new cases were reported in Logan, Piatt or DeWitt counties.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced 1,462 new cases on Saturday and 61 additional deaths. The total number of cases in Illinois stands at 118,917 and the preliminary seven-day (May 22-29) statewide positivity rate — those who test negative for the virus — is at 7%.

Where we are: As COVID turns life upside-down, neighbors share their stories

Where We Are is a new series looking at life during the COVID pandemic. Today's profiles introduce six people from Central Illinois who are finding new ways to live their lives.

Paul Ritter: Pontiac science teacher sees hope
News

Paul Ritter: Pontiac science teacher sees hope

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • 0

"In the long run, I realize we live in Central Illinois and I realize that Central Illinois is a small part of the world, but if we all do our part, the world will be a much better place," Paul Ritter says.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Normal prepares to reopen restaurants
Local News

Normal prepares to reopen restaurants

On-street parking spaces in Uptown Normal will be transformed into 10-minute curbside pick-up spots and dining spaces with picnic tables Friday as restaurants begin to reopen under new guidelines.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News