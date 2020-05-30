No new coronavirus cases reported in McLean County; total remains 218

BLOOMINGTON — There were no new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLean County on Saturday.
Officials said the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 218, and so far, 176 have recovered, 27 remain isolating at home, two are hospitalized and 13 have died.
Officials said 87 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site on Friday. The site will accept walk-ups; starting next week, Connect Transit will have service to the site.
Macon County officials announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 194.
In LaSalle County, three new cases include two teenagers — one boy, one girl and a man in his 20s. The total positive tests in the county now stands at 151.
Livingston County confirmed two new cases on Saturday, including one at the Pontiac Correctional Center. A man in his 50s was asymptomatic at the time of his testing. The second case is a woman in her 30s. Both are in isolation. There are now 35 confirmed cases in Livingston County.
No new cases were reported in Logan, Piatt or DeWitt counties.
Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced 1,462 new cases on Saturday and 61 additional deaths. The total number of cases in Illinois stands at 118,917 and the preliminary seven-day (May 22-29) statewide positivity rate — those who test negative for the virus — is at 7%.
