No new coronavirus cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — No new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the McLean County Health Department on Sunday, leaving the total of 88 confirmed cases in the county since mid-March.
The health department reports that 76 of those patients have recovered. One remains hospitalized, eight are in home isolation and three people have died.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), as long as the person is old enough to self-administer the nasal swab, in addition to any health care worker and first responders.
There were 67 people tested at the drive-thru site on Saturday. Those being tested do not have to live in McLean County. A free self-swab test is used under the direction of medical personnel.
So far, more than 2,000 people have been tested in McLean County.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,126 new cases. There were also 59 additional deaths reported.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 43,903 cases, including 1,933 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Peoria County now has 65 confirmed cases with 32 recovered, 18 in home isolation, 13 remain hospitalized and two have died. In Tazewell County, there have been 36 reported cases and 11 in Woodford County. In Macon County, three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 107 since mid-March.
No new cases were reported in LaSalle, DeWitt, Logan, Livingston, Ford or Piatt counties on Sunday.
Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday reminded residents to practice social distancing.
“We have the ability to enforce these things,” he said. “We have chosen to allow people t self-enforce and do the right thing. We obviously have asked the police and other law enforcement to remind people when they see them not following social distancing norms and remind them to do those things. Finally, the police do have the ability to ultimately enforce that with people. If they refuse and repeatedly refuse, there is the ability of the police officer to charge them with reckless conduct and take them into custody.”
