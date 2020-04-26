No new coronavirus cases reported in McLean County

Peoria County now has 65 confirmed cases with 32 recovered, 18 in home isolation, 13 remain hospitalized and two have died. In Tazewell County, there have been 36 reported cases and 11 in Woodford County. In Macon County, three new cases were reported, bringing the total to 107 since mid-March.

“We have the ability to enforce these things,” he said. “We have chosen to allow people t self-enforce and do the right thing. We obviously have asked the police and other law enforcement to remind people when they see them not following social distancing norms and remind them to do those things. Finally, the police do have the ability to ultimately enforce that with people. If they refuse and repeatedly refuse, there is the ability of the police officer to charge them with reckless conduct and take them into custody.”