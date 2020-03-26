No new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — No new cases were reported in McLean County, health department officials announced Thursday. Meanwhile, a second case has been reported in Livingston County.

So far in McLean County, 120 tests have been given, with eight testing positive, 83 testing negative, and 32 more pending. One woman died of the COVID-19 virus last week and another remains in intensive care in a local hospital.

A second resident of Livingston County has tested positive for COVID-19. Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) officials were notified of the second positive COVID-19 case on Thursday, according to state and local public health protocol. The individual, a male in his 60s, is currently hospitalized and has no known history of exposure.