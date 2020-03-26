You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County Thursday
0 comments
breaking

No new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County Thursday

032120-blm-loc-2viruspresscall

Melissa Graven, communicable disease supervisor at the McLean County Health Department, discusses COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She appeared during a media teleconference on Friday, March 20, 2020, when the health department announced that three additional people in McLean County have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, bringing the county's total as of Friday to four cases.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — No new cases were reported in McLean County, health department officials announced Thursday. Meanwhile, a second case has been reported in Livingston County.

So far in McLean County, 120 tests have been given, with eight testing positive, 83 testing negative, and 32 more pending. One woman died of the COVID-19 virus last week and another remains in intensive care in a local hospital.

A second resident of Livingston County has tested positive for COVID-19. Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) officials were notified of the second positive COVID-19 case on Thursday, according to state and local public health protocol. The individual, a male in his 60s, is currently hospitalized and has no known history of exposure.

In Illinois, there are nearly 2,000 cases reported with 19 fatalities. An update from state officials is expected later Thursday afternoon.

McLean County health officials said Wednesday that “supply is not meeting the demand” with local testing kits. Only people meeting a specified set of criteria are tested and those that don’t meet the criteria but show symptoms, are encouraged to stay at home.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
1
0
1
2
1

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News