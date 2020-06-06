No new COVID-19 cases announced in McLean County; 193 have recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The number of McLean County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and recovered is inching closer to 200, according to the McLean County Health Department.

No new cases were reported Saturday, but two more people have recovered. Those diagnosed with COVID-19, who isolated and then tested negative has reached 193 people.

There have been 225 official cases in McLean County since March 19. Thirteen people have died, three remain hospitalized and 16 are in home isolation.

Only seven cases were reported in McLean County this week, after a surge in the latter half of May. Fourteen cases were reported between May 24 and May 30.

Officials reported 132 individuals tested at the drive-through site yesterday. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.