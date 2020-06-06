You are the owner of this article.
No new COVID-19 cases announced in McLean County; 193 have recovered
BLOOMINGTON — The number of McLean County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and recovered is inching closer to 200, according to the McLean County Health Department.

No new cases were reported Saturday, but two more people have recovered. Those diagnosed with COVID-19, who isolated and then tested negative has reached 193 people.

There have been 225 official cases in McLean County since March 19. Thirteen people have died, three remain hospitalized and 16 are in home isolation.

Only seven cases were reported in McLean County this week, after a surge in the latter half of May. Fourteen cases were reported between May 24 and May 30.

Statewide numbers will be released later Saturday.

Officials reported 132 individuals tested at the drive-through site yesterday. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending that everyone that has attended a protest/rally should be tested within 5-7 days of being in a large group, or sooner  if you develop symptoms.

This story will be updated.

