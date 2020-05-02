No new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County on Saturday

Persons need to be in a vehicle and keep all windows up until instructed otherwise. People are permitted to step outside of their vehicles to use the portable restrooms but may not wander. Anyone that meets the criteria and can complete the self-swab test without assistance can be tested at this site. All minors must have parent/guardian consent and be able to complete the test without help. You do not need to be a resident of McLean County to be tested at this site.