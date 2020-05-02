No new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLean County, the health department reported Saturday, leaving the total just one case shy of 100.
There were also no new changes in the number of local residents who have recovered (85), hospitalized (four), or in home isolation (seven).
The increase in activity at the Bloomington COVID-19 testing center continues, however. Two hundred people were tested Friday at the facility, three days after the Illinois Department of Public Health relaxed the testing requirements.
Testing is available for anyone who is showing signs of coronavirus and also for those with or without symptoms who work in a healthcare facility, correctional facility, are paramedics, emergency technicians, law enforcement or firefighters; or who support critical infrastructure, such as workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation.
Persons need to be in a vehicle and keep all windows up until instructed otherwise. People are permitted to step outside of their vehicles to use the portable restrooms but may not wander. Anyone that meets the criteria and can complete the self-swab test without assistance can be tested at this site. All minors must have parent/guardian consent and be able to complete the test without help. You do not need to be a resident of McLean County to be tested at this site.
The site has a capacity to handle up to 250 tests per day and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,450 new cases. There were also 105 additional deaths reported, including a Sangamon County woman in her 70s. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 58,505 cases, with 2,559 deaths in 97 counties. The age of cases range from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.
This story will be updated.
Guardsmen begin testing patients for coronavirus at Bloomington test site
COVID-19 testing
