No new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County; total remains at 94

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as testing criteria expanded at the Bloomington testing facility.
The total remains at 94 confirmed cases. The health department had reported two new cases Tuesday, a man and woman both in their 50s.
In addition, DeWitt County reported a second case, that of a 22-year-old healthcare worker who works in Decatur. The patient is a close contact of a 19-year-old healthcare worker from DeWitt County who also works in Decatur and tested positive Tuesday.
Ford County reported one new case Wednesday, a woman in her 40s.
As of Wednesday, 80 McLean County residents have recovered from the virus, one person remains hospitalized and 10 people are at home in self-isolation. Three people died from coronavirus in March.
Testing at the Bloomington drive-through site expanded Wednesday to include anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms; people who have a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive; or those with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
A doctor's order is not required.
Testing also is available for people with or without symptoms who work in a healthcare facility, work in correctional facilities like a jail or prison, are first responders (paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police or firefighters), or support critical infrastructure, such as workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation.
The drive-through facility is located at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, in Bloomington and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 30. Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday 2,253 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 additional deaths across 96 counties. The age of patients ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100.
IDPH reported a total of 50,355 cases, including 2,215 deaths. Illinois laboratories have processed 14,478 specimens within the past 24 hours, officials said.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
