No new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County; total remains at 94

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as testing criteria expanded at the Bloomington testing facility.

The total remains at 94 confirmed cases. The health department had reported two new cases Tuesday, a man and woman both in their 50s.

In addition, DeWitt County reported a second case, that of a 22-year-old healthcare worker who works in Decatur. The patient is a close contact of a 19-year-old healthcare worker from DeWitt County who also works in Decatur and tested positive Tuesday.

Ford County reported one new case Wednesday, a woman in her 40s.

As of Wednesday, 80 McLean County residents have recovered from the virus, one person remains hospitalized and 10 people are at home in self-isolation. Three people died from coronavirus in March.