No new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

“The process worked very well,” he said. “It was one of the better sites, logistically, that we had. It was perfectly set up in the building to accommodate as many folks as we could and everyone did a great job," he said.

McKnight also praised the set-up. “The design worked very well and I believe (Reditus) will try to continue something similar," she said.

A few changes are in store, however: There will be no limit, so more than 250 people could be tested in one day. There also is the potential for people to walk in, rather than drive, she added.

Elsewhere, Livingston County confirmed another case at the Pontiac Correctional Center. The man, in his 50s, was asymptomatic at the time of his test and is recovering in isolation. There are now 31 cases in the county.

Three new cases were reported in Macon County, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 182. Two new cases were reported in Tazewell County, which has reported 66 positive cases.

No new cases were reported in Logan County on Friday.