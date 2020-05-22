No new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — There were no new positive COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County Friday, and the number actually dropped by one – to 196 — said county Health Administrator Jessica McKnight.
“We had another case reported into our numbers that was from another county, so the total stands at 196 cases,” she said Friday.
Seventy-seven cases have been reported in the past 10 days, the largest 10-day total since the virus arrived in McLean County in mid-March.
Some 124 people have recovered. Five remain hospitalized, including one in ICU, and 58 are isolated at home.
On Friday, 201 people were tested at the drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds. The site was slated to close at the end of the day but now will remain open and be operated by Reditus, a private testing lab from Pekin.
About 60 members of the Illinois National Guard’s 3637th Maintenance Company in Springfield have assisted healthcare professionals at the site each day since March 28.
“The process worked very well,” he said. “It was one of the better sites, logistically, that we had. It was perfectly set up in the building to accommodate as many folks as we could and everyone did a great job," he said.
McKnight also praised the set-up. “The design worked very well and I believe (Reditus) will try to continue something similar," she said.
A few changes are in store, however: There will be no limit, so more than 250 people could be tested in one day. There also is the potential for people to walk in, rather than drive, she added.
Elsewhere, Livingston County confirmed another case at the Pontiac Correctional Center. The man, in his 50s, was asymptomatic at the time of his test and is recovering in isolation. There are now 31 cases in the county.
Three new cases were reported in Macon County, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 182. Two new cases were reported in Tazewell County, which has reported 66 positive cases.
No new cases were reported in Logan County on Friday.
Statewide, health officials announced 2,758 new cases on Friday, including 110 additional deaths. So far, there have been 105,444 positive cases in Illinois, including 4,715 deaths. Cases have been reported in all but two of the Illinois counties.
