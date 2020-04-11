No new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

The Tri-County Health Department that covers all three counties also reported eight people have recovered and 14 remain on home isolation in Peoria County.

No new cases were reported in DeWitt or Piatt counties on Saturday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Saturday that OSF HealthCare is launching a Pandemic Health Worker Program (PHWP) that will serve Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms, through a contract with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

Pandemic Health Workers (PHWs) will digitally connect with referred clients who are experiencing COVID symptoms and need to stay home or quarantine to protect themselves and others. Through this program, OSF HealthCare and the State of Illinois will proactively and digitally support those needing care, while also reducing the potential influx of non-emergent patients into a hospital’s emergency department.