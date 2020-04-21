No new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in McLean County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The slower rate of growth for COVID-19 cases in McLean County continued Tuesday with no new cases announced by the McLean County Health Department.

It was the fourth time that occurred in the past 10 days. The total number of people who have tested positive in McLean County holds steady at 86.

No new cases were reported on April 11, April 16 and April 18. About 1,700 McLean County residents have been tested so far.

Of the McLean County residents who have tested positive, 73 have recovered, nine are at home in isolation, and one is hospitalized in isolation, according to numbers from the McLean County Public Health Department. By race, 46 are white, 30 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."

COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Officials said 79 people were tested Monday at the facility, which is now using a self-swab test.

Each person is instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member. This test does not require the swab to be inserted as far as the original test.