You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in McLean County
4 comments
top story

No new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in McLean County

coronavirus meta
ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — The slower rate of growth for COVID-19 cases in McLean County continued Tuesday with no new cases announced by the McLean County Health Department.

It was the fourth time that occurred in the past 10 days. The total number of people who have tested positive in McLean County holds steady at 86.

No new cases were reported on April 11, April 16 and April 18. About 1,700 McLean County residents have been tested so far.

Of the McLean County residents who have tested positive, 73 have recovered, nine are at home in isolation, and one is hospitalized in isolation, according to numbers from the McLean County Public Health Department. By race, 46 are white, 30 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."

COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Officials said 79 people were tested Monday at the facility, which is now using a self-swab test.

Each person is instructed and monitored by an on-site staff member. This test does not require the swab to be inserted as far as the original test.

“About 40 of the cases we have confirmed for McLean County have come from the testing facility,” said county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.

Testing is limited to health care workers and first responders and anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).

“We aren’t testing people who aren’t showing symptoms,” said Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor on Monday. “All of the studies I have seen and articles I have read from the public health experts I look to, say you should be testing at least 50 percent of your population up to 80 percent to know exactly how the virus is spreading in your community. … We are testing 1 percent and I think that is the case throughout Illinois.”

Individuals being tested at the site can now access their results online. If you were tested before April 15 visit https://myquest.questdiagnostics.com/web/home. Tests taken on or after April 15 went to a different lab. Visit www.labcorp.com/results for those results.

In Macon County, a 10th death has been reported, a woman in her 60s. No other information was available. Woodford County reported the first resident in the county to die of the virus on Tuesday.

Statewide, IDPH announced 1,551 additional cases of COVID-19, including 119 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 33,059 people, including 1,468 who have died.

Besides McLean and Macon, Pantagraph-area counties with COVID cases include Champaign (96 cases, four deaths); Tazewell (26 cases, three deaths), LaSalle (30 cases, one death); Livingston (18 cases, one death); Iroquois (13 cases); Woodford (11 cases); Piatt (seven); Ford (six cases, one death); Logan and Marshall (four each); and DeWitt (one).

+2 
Jessica McKnight

McKnight
+2 
Melissa Graven

Graven

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

4 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing man found, pronounced dead near Downs
Local News

Missing man found, pronounced dead near Downs

A man missing for a week was pronounced dead after his body was found in a pond Saturday. Tyler Graf, 31, was found in a private pond in the 8000 block of Elm in Downs, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

+2
Report: Downs man drowned, no foul play suspected
Local News

Report: Downs man drowned, no foul play suspected

Tyler Graf apparently drowned in a pond near Downs, authorities said. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that he died from drowning, said Sheriff Jon Sandage and Coroner Kathy Yoder in a statement. "There was no evidence of an altercation or assault."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News