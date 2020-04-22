No new COVID cases in McLean County but virus still here, health administrator warns

BLOOMINGTON — Even though McLean County reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day on Wednesday, the virus is still here, the administrator of the county health department said.
"Right now, we are at a plateau with our new cases," Administrator Jessica McKnight said during Wednesday's health department Facebook Live briefing. While that's good, "I'm hesitant to say we're on the other side of this."
The health department reported Wednesday that the number of McLean County residents with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus remained 86. Wednesday was the fifth of the past 11 days when McLean County announced no new cases of the virus, which surged here from mid-March until last week.
Of the 86, 74 have recovered, eight are at home in isolation and one is hospitalized in isolation. Since COVID-19 hit McLean County in March, three people have died of the virus.
About 1,650 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, McKnight said.
"As to whether we have turned the tide in McLean County, we are still in the midst of this pandemic," McKnight told The Pantagraph. "Seeing cases plateau is a snapshot in time and shows that the efforts we are taking are controlling the spread at this moment but we cannot become complacent.
"Across the state and country, our leaders are looking at ways for us to 'reopen' in a responsible way that will protect and save lives," McKnight said. "We are all anticipating when we can return to a state of normalcy but rushing to relax all of the measures we have in place could cause us to see a spike in new cases and put an unnecessary burden on our health care system."
Meanwhile, testing criteria has expanded again at the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Those eligible for testing now include any Illinois resident with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), as long as the person is old enough to self-administer the nasal swab, in addition to any health care worker and first responder, said Melaney Arnold, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Previously, testing was for first responders and health care workers and anyone 16 and older with symptoms.
Since testing began there on March 28 through Tuesday night, 2,403 people have been tested.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced six additional cases of COVID-19 in that county, bringing LaSalle's total to 39 people with confirmed coronavirus. All six people are in isolation, that health department said.
Macon County announced 38 newly confirmed cases, 33 of which are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur. So far, 23 staff and 48 residents of Fair Havens have tested positive for COVID-19.
Overall, 96 Macon County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 11 have died.
IDPH announced Wednesday 2,049 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois and 98 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 35,108 cases and 1,565 deaths.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
