No new COVID cases in McLean County but virus still here, health administrator warns

"As to whether we have turned the tide in McLean County, we are still in the midst of this pandemic," McKnight told The Pantagraph. "Seeing cases plateau is a snapshot in time and shows that the efforts we are taking are controlling the spread at this moment but we cannot become complacent.

"Across the state and country, our leaders are looking at ways for us to 'reopen' in a responsible way that will protect and save lives," McKnight said. "We are all anticipating when we can return to a state of normalcy but rushing to relax all of the measures we have in place could cause us to see a spike in new cases and put an unnecessary burden on our health care system."

Meanwhile, testing criteria has expanded again at the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.