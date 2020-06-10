No new COVID cases in McLean County; chamber unveils campaign to reassure consumers

BLOOMINGTON — No new COVID-19 cases were announced in McLean County on Wednesday, as the county chamber of commerce unveiled a new campaign to reassure consumers as businesses reopen.
The county health department on Wednesday said that the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the novel virus since March 19 remained 232. That was welcome news after four new cases were announced Tuesday.
Of the county's 232 cases, 205 people have recovered, 14 are isolating at home and none are hospitalized, the health department reported. Since March, 13 county residents have died of the novel virus.
Meanwhile, during the health department's Facebook Live briefing, Charlie Moore, president and CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, unveiled #CommUNITY Confident.
#CommUNITY Confident is a local campaign to support businesses and reassure consumers as businesses reopen with COVID-19 abating in McLean County.
The campaign encourages businesses, as they reopen, to pledge that they will follow guidelines that promote consumer and employee health. Guidelines involve social distancing, hand washing, staying home when sick, sanitizing surfaces and limiting customers.
Businesses that agree to the guidelines are asked to take a pledge at http://community-confident.com. Businesses that have taken the pledge will be listed on the website, which also has resources to help businesses.
Consumers will feel confident supporting business that have taken the pledge, Moore said.
"We want to make sure the businesses open safely...and remain open," Moore said.
Moore also said that www.bnprepared.org remains up with information for businesses on how to reopen, financial tools, employment resources, volunteer opportunities and access to food and child care.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday that 99 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone — with or without COVID symptoms — who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Another testing site was announced Tuesday at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. People who wish to be tested there must visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to check eligibility and make an appointment for the nasal self-swab test.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced two new COVID cases — a male youth and a woman in her 30s, both in isolation — meaning that 171 people have been diagnosed in that county since March.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 625 new cases and 78 additional deaths, including three in Peoria County — a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Since March, 129,837 people have had COVID in Illinois and 6,095 have died.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
