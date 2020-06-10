No new COVID cases in McLean County; chamber unveils campaign to reassure consumers

Businesses that agree to the guidelines are asked to take a pledge at http://community-confident.com. Businesses that have taken the pledge will be listed on the website, which also has resources to help businesses.

Consumers will feel confident supporting business that have taken the pledge, Moore said.

"We want to make sure the businesses open safely...and remain open," Moore said.

Moore also said that www.bnprepared.org remains up with information for businesses on how to reopen, financial tools, employment resources, volunteer opportunities and access to food and child care.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday that 99 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone — with or without COVID symptoms — who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.