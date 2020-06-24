No new COVID cases in McLean County for 2nd day

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.

The COVID slowdown in McLean County on Wednesday and Tuesday follows a slight uptick of seven new cases on Sunday and Monday.

McKnight reported that 11,900 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, so the rate of those testing positive is about 2.1 percent.

Livingston County Health Department reported two new cases in that county are a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s. Both are recovering at home in isolation.

Of the 42 Livingston County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March, 36 have recovered, four are in isolation and two died earlier this year.

Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday 715 new cases of the novel virus and 64 additional deaths, including the death of a Peoria County woman in her 80s and a Grundy County woman in her 80s.