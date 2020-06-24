No new COVID cases in McLean County for 2nd day

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19's grip on McLean County continued to loosen on Wednesday as the county health department announced no new cases for the second day in a row.
LaSalle County Health Department announced a17th COVID-related fatality and five new cases of the novel virus. Livingston County Health Department announced two new cases.
The fatality was a man in his 70s who had tested positive for COVID earlier, LaSalle County Health Department said.
The five new cases in LaSalle County mean that 196 residents of that county have tested positive for the virus since March. The five people — a female in her teens, a female in her 30s, and males in their 30s, 50s and 70s — remain in isolation, that county health department said.
In McLean County, the number of residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19 remained at 253 but the number of people who have recovered rose to 228.
Twelve people remain in home isolation, according to data released by health department Administrator Jessica McKnight. No one in McLean County was hospitalized with COVID-19, marking the 17th consecutive day that the health department reported no one was hospitalized in Bloomington-Normal of coronavirus.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.
The COVID slowdown in McLean County on Wednesday and Tuesday follows a slight uptick of seven new cases on Sunday and Monday.
McKnight reported that 11,900 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, so the rate of those testing positive is about 2.1 percent.
Livingston County Health Department reported two new cases in that county are a man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s. Both are recovering at home in isolation.
Of the 42 Livingston County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March, 36 have recovered, four are in isolation and two died earlier this year.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday 715 new cases of the novel virus and 64 additional deaths, including the death of a Peoria County woman in her 80s and a Grundy County woman in her 80s.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday that 121 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car or bus or may walk up.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
