No new COVID cases in McLean County for 2nd straight day; increases in Woodford, LaSalle, Logan counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — For the second straight day, the McLean County Health Department on Monday announced no new cases of COVID-19 among county residents.

But Woodford County has four new cases, bringing its total to 28; LaSalle County has three new positives, bringing its total to 183; and Logan County has one new case, putting its COVID total at 12, those counties' health departments said.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in Central Illinois.

McLean County Health Department said that 241 people have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. 214 have recovered, 14 are at home isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department said Monday.

Monday was the eighth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County with COVID-19.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since the novel virus hit the county in March. No new deaths were announced Monday.