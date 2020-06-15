No new COVID cases in McLean County for 2nd straight day; increases in Woodford, LaSalle, Logan counties

BLOOMINGTON — For the second straight day, the McLean County Health Department on Monday announced no new cases of COVID-19 among county residents.
But Woodford County has four new cases, bringing its total to 28; LaSalle County has three new positives, bringing its total to 183; and Logan County has one new case, putting its COVID total at 12, those counties' health departments said.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in Central Illinois.
McLean County Health Department said that 241 people have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. 214 have recovered, 14 are at home isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department said Monday.
Monday was the eighth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County with COVID-19.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since the novel virus hit the county in March. No new deaths were announced Monday.
Last week, 16 new cases of the novel virus were announced by the health department.
McLean County Communications Specialist Dion McNeal said Monday that more than 10,200 county residents have been tested for COVID, meaning the rate of those testing positive is 2.3 percent.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Monday 473 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths. All the deaths were in Cook County.
Since COVID-19 hit Illinois in March, 133,016 Illinoisans have had confirmed cases of the novel virus and 6,326 people have died.
IDPH reported Monday afternoon that, in the previous 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,627 COVID specimens for a total of 1,209,612. The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the past week is 3 percent.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Monday that 50 more people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Testing also is available at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, from 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Make an appointment and check eligibility at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
