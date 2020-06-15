No new COVID cases in McLean County for 2nd straight day

BLOOMINGTON — For the second straight day, the McLean County Health Department on Monday announced no new cases of COVID-19 among county residents.
The health department said that 241 people have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. Two hundred fourteen have recovered, 14 are at home isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department said Monday.
Monday was the eighth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County with COVID-19.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since the novel virus hit the county in March. No new deaths were announced Monday.
Last week, 16 new cases of the novel virus were announced by the health department.
On Friday, health department Communicable Disease Supervisor Melissa Graven said that more than 9,000 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, meaning the rate of those testing positive is about 2.6 percent.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Monday that 50 more people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Testing also is available at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, from 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Make an appointment and check eligibility at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
This story will be updated.
