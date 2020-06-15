No new COVID cases in McLean County for 2nd straight day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — For the second straight day, the McLean County Health Department on Monday announced no new cases of COVID-19 among county residents.

The health department said that 241 people have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19. Two hundred fourteen have recovered, 14 are at home isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department said Monday.

Monday was the eighth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County with COVID-19.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since the novel virus hit the county in March. No new deaths were announced Monday.

Last week, 16 new cases of the novel virus were announced by the health department.