No new COVID cases in McLean County; health department IDs racism, police brutality as public health issues

BLOOMINGTON — No new McLean County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, welcome news after four new cases were announced Tuesday.
The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday also released a statement naming racism and police brutality as public health issues.
The department said Wednesday that the county's total number of people who have tested positive for the novel virus since March 19 remained 232.
Of the county's 232 cases, 205 people have recovered, 14 are isolating at home and none are hospitalized, the health department reported Wednesday. Since March, 13 county residents have died of the novel virus.
In its statement, the health department said its "responsibility is to not only protect people from direct threats to their health, but to address threats to their safety, which also often affect their health and well-being.
"Racism and police brutality are forms of trauma that many of our community members experience," the health department statement continued. "Witnessing this trauma repeatedly affects emotional, physical and mental health, especially for those in communities of color. Check up on friends, family and your community, as well as checking in with yourself."
McKnight said none of the four recent cases were associated with the rallies and marches against racism of the past week and a half. She didn't know whether any of the four were associated with business re-openings.
McKnight has urged people participating in demonstrations to wear masks, maintain a social distance of at least six feet apart from others, wash their hands, avoid touching their face and get tested for COVID five to six days after attending a mass gathering. Anyone who develops COVID symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should be tested immediately, she said.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday that 99 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone — with or without COVID symptoms — who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Another testing site was announced Tuesday at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. People who wish to be tested there must visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to check eligibility and make an appointment for the nasal self-swab test.
This story will be updated.
