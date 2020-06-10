No new COVID cases in McLean County; health department IDs racism, police brutality as public health issues

McKnight said none of the four recent cases were associated with the rallies and marches against racism of the past week and a half. She didn't know whether any of the four were associated with business re-openings.

McKnight has urged people participating in demonstrations to wear masks, maintain a social distance of at least six feet apart from others, wash their hands, avoid touching their face and get tested for COVID five to six days after attending a mass gathering. Anyone who develops COVID symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should be tested immediately, she said.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday that 99 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.