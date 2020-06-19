No new COVID cases in McLean County; increases in some surrounding counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — While no new COVID-19 cases were announced Friday in McLean County, several surrounding counties reported an uptick in cases.

In McLean County, the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus since March 19 remained 245, with 219 recovered, 13 at home in isolation and none hospitalized, the health department said. Friday was the twelfth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.

More than 10,600 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, meaning the rate of those testing positive is about 2 percent.

Tazewell County Health Department announced five new COVID cases on Friday — one day after six new cases were announced — bringing to 109 the number of residents of that county who have confirmed cases of the novel virus since March.