No new COVID cases in McLean County; increases in some surrounding counties

BLOOMINGTON — While no new COVID-19 cases were announced Friday in McLean County, several surrounding counties reported an uptick in cases.
In McLean County, the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus since March 19 remained 245, with 219 recovered, 13 at home in isolation and none hospitalized, the health department said. Friday was the twelfth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.
More than 10,600 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, meaning the rate of those testing positive is about 2 percent.
Tazewell County Health Department announced five new COVID cases on Friday — one day after six new cases were announced — bringing to 109 the number of residents of that county who have confirmed cases of the novel virus since March.
One of the five is a resident of Reflections Memory Care in Washington, said Tazewell County Health Department Communications Manager Sara Sparkman. On Thursday, that health department said it was monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at Reflections.
Of the 109 in Tazewell County, 75 have recovered, 24 are at home in isolation, three are hospitalized and seven have died.
Logan County Health Department announced on Friday one new coronavirus case, a person in their 50s who is isolating at home. That brings to 13 the number of residents of Logan County who have had confirmed COVID cases. Eleven of the 13 have recovered.
Meanwhile, Woodford, Livingston and LaSalle counties each reported new cases. LaSalle reported five new cases, bringing its total to 188; Livingston reported one new case, bringing its total to 38; and Woodford reported one new case, bringing its total to 32.
The new Livingston County case was a woman in her 50s who was asymptomatic at the time of testing and has been released from isolation.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday that 114 people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or arrive by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 692 new cases on Friday and 44 additional deaths, including the death of a Champaign County man in his 70s and a Peoria County woman in her 90s.
Since COVID-19 hit Illinois earlier this year, 135,470 people have been diagnosed and 6,580 have died.
