No new COVID cases in McLean County; testing site opened to people without symptoms

BLOOMINGTON — No new COVID-19 cases were announced in McLean County by the county health department on Thursday, meaning the county's total number of people who have tested positive for the novel virus since March 19 remained at 223.
Meanwhile, the state announced Thursday that community-based COVID-19 testing sites, including the one at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, are now open to people even if they have no COVID symptoms.
"As we move forward, COVID-19 testing must be widely available and this is a step in that direction," Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said in a statement.
Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, said during a McLean County Health Department Facebook Live briefing on Wednesday, that the Bloomington testing site is open to anyone, even if they have no symptoms, providing they can complete the nasal self-swab test.
Of the 223 confirmed cases in McLean County, 189 people have recovered, 18 are at home in isolation and three are hospitalized, the health department said Thursday. Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths were announced Thursday.
Asked by The Pantagraph whether any of the new McLean County cases announced earlier this week were related to businesses reopening or the hundreds of people who have been rallying and protesting this week against racism, the health department said in a written statement "It is still early for us to know if we will see many cases from the recent gatherings/reopenings.
"We encourage anyone who has participated in these to be monitoring themselves for symptoms, which typically appear 2-14 days after exposure," the health department statement continued.
"Also be aware of the possibility that you could contract the virus and not show symptoms so be careful to continue to practice social distancing and face covering to protect those around you," the health department said.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said "I urge anyone who recently attended a rally, protest or other mass gatherings to get tested for COVID-19 so we can identify any cases early...If there are known cases, we can make sure those people are quarantined and not exposing other individuals."
LaSalle County Health Department said Thursday that a male LaSalle County resident in his 70s, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, had died, bringing to 16 the number of COVID-related deaths in LaSalle County.
That health department further announced three new confirmed COVID cases, all men in their 40s, bringing to 159 the number of LaSalle County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus.
Statewide, IDPH announced 929 new COVID cases on Thursday and 116 additional deaths. Since the novel virus hit Illinois earlier this year, 124,759 people have had confirmed cases and 5,736 have died.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday that 73 people were tested on Wednesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays, for people in vehicles and pedestrians. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. Insurance will be billed but people without insurance may be tested free of charge.
A Connect Transit shuttle leaves the bus stop at the Bloomington Walmart and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
