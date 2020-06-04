No new COVID cases in McLean County; testing site opened to people without symptoms

Of the 223 confirmed cases in McLean County, 189 people have recovered, 18 are at home in isolation and three are hospitalized, the health department said Thursday. Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths were announced Thursday.

Asked by The Pantagraph whether any of the new McLean County cases announced earlier this week were related to businesses reopening or the hundreds of people who have been rallying and protesting this week against racism, the health department said in a written statement "It is still early for us to know if we will see many cases from the recent gatherings/reopenings.

"We encourage anyone who has participated in these to be monitoring themselves for symptoms, which typically appear 2-14 days after exposure," the health department statement continued.

"Also be aware of the possibility that you could contract the virus and not show symptoms so be careful to continue to practice social distancing and face covering to protect those around you," the health department said.