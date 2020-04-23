No new COVID cases in McLean County; two more in LaSalle

McLean County continues to plateau. Early last week, the county's number of new cases began to slow after an acceleration that began in mid-March.

Of the 86 McLean County cases, 75 people have recovered, seven are at home in isolation and one is hospitalized. Three people have died.

COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), as long as the person is old enough to self-administer the nasal swab, in addition to any health care worker and first responder.

Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph on Thursday that 111 people were tested at the fairgrounds site on Wednesday, bringing to 2,514 the number of people who have been tested there since March 28.