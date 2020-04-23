No new COVID cases in McLean County; two more in LaSalle

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department said the county had no new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day on Thursday, the same day Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state's stay-at-home order will be modified and extended through May 31.
The health department said the number of people with confirmed case of the novel virus remained at 86. About 1,750 test results of county residents had been reported to the department as of Thursday.
LaSalle County Health Department confirmed two additional COVID cases, bringing that county's number to 41. Both are women in their 50s who are in isolation.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,826 new cases and 123 additional deaths, which included a Champaign County man in his 90s and a Sangamon County man in his 70s.
Since coronavirus hit Illinois earlier this year, 36,934 people have had confirmed cases and 1,688 have died.
McLean County continues to plateau. Early last week, the county's number of new cases began to slow after an acceleration that began in mid-March.
Of the 86 McLean County cases, 75 people have recovered, seven are at home in isolation and one is hospitalized. Three people have died.
COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), as long as the person is old enough to self-administer the nasal swab, in addition to any health care worker and first responder.
Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph on Thursday that 111 people were tested at the fairgrounds site on Wednesday, bringing to 2,514 the number of people who have been tested there since March 28.
Other Pantagraph-area counties with COVID cases include Tazewell (30 cases, three deaths); Livingston (18 cases, one death); Champaign (99 cases, five deaths); Iroquois (14 cases); Woodford (11 cases, one death); Ford (six cases, one death); Piatt (seven cases); Logan and Marshall (four each); and Piatt (one).
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
